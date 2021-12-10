Metroid Dread in de prijzen bij The Game Awards

Metroid Dread heeft een prijs binnengesleept tijdens de bekende The Game Awards.

Afgelopen nacht werden The Game Awards uitgereikt. De beste games van het afgelopen jaar kregen de kans om gekozen te worden tot de beste in verschillende categorieën. Hoewel Nintendo meerdere keren is genomineerd hebben ze maar één prijs gewonnen. Metroid Dread is namelijk verkozen tot de beste Action/Adventure game van de afgelopen twaalf maanden. Helaas greep Metroid wel naast de begeerde titel van Game of the Year. Die ging naar It Takes Two.

Een volledige lijst van de overige winnaars zie je hieronder:

Game of the Year – It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)

Best Family – It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA) (Tip speel deze niet met je kleine kinderen zo family friendly is die niet)

Best Multiplayer – It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)

Players' Voice – Halo Infinite (343 Industries/Xbox Game Studios)

Best Game Direction – Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)

Best Art Direction – Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)

Best Ongoing – FINAL FANTASY XIV Online (SQUARE ENIX)

Best Community Support – FINAL FANTASY XIV Online (SQUARE ENIX)

Best Independent Game – Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)

Best Debut Indie – Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)

Best Narrative – Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal/SQUARE ENIX)

Best Score and Music – NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 (Keiichi Okabe, Composer)

Best Audio Design – Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios)

Best Sports/Racing – Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios)

Innovation in Accessibility, Presented by Chevrolet – Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios)

Best Performance – Maggie Robertson (Lady Dimitrescu, Resident Evil Village)

Games for Impact – Life is Strange: True Colors (Deck Nine/SQUARE ENIX)

Best Mobile Game, Presented by Verizon – Genshin Impact (MiHoYo)

Best VR/AR – Resident Evil 4 (Armature Studio/Capcom/Oculus Studios)

Best Action – Returnal (Housemarque/SIE)

Best Role Playing – Tales of Arise (Bandai Namco)

Best Fighting – Guilty Gear -Strive- (Arc System Works)

Best Sim/Strategy – Age of Empires IV (Relic Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)

Most Anticipated, Presented by Prime Gaming – Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

Content Creator of the Year – Dream

Best Esports Game, Presented by Grubhub – League of Legends (Riot Games)

Best Esports Athlete – Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev

Best Esports Team – Natus Vincere (CS:GO)

Best Esports Coach – Kim "kkOma" Jeong-gyun

– Kim “kkOma” Jeong-gyun Best Esports Event – 2021 League of Legends World Championship