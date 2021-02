Nintendo Brievenbus “Remaster” update uitgelegd

[Swapnote]



Wondering why Swapnote for the 3DS was updated last month? This is (likely) why.



A vulnerability in the message parser that could be exploited over StreetPass was fixed. It would allow an attacker to run any code they wanted.



Grats to @MrNbaYoh for the $1k bounty. https://t.co/O1ncHhGlF2