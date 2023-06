Pre-order bonussen bekend voor Pikmin 4

If you pre-order Pikmin 4 on My Nintendo Store now, you will receive a bonus Pikmin 4 phone stand!



Also, for an extra £6.50/€7.50, you can add Pikmin 4 set of 3 Keyrings to your order.



🇬🇧: https://t.co/ifNFo8oR2K



🇮🇪: https://t.co/J5wfyPv77f pic.twitter.com/ZicWSC6w1q