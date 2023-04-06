Miyamoto spreekt zich uit over andere Nintendo-films in de toekomst

Smaakt de net verschenen Mario-film naar meer?

Sinds gisteren is The Super Mario Bros. Movie in de bioscopen te zien en de recensies zijn behoorlijk lovend. Veel fans zullen zich ongetwijfeld afvragen of we in de toekomst meer Nintendo-films kunnen verwachten. Ook Game Informer was benieuwd, en vroeg het aan Shigeru Miyamoto. Hij doet momenteel de persrondes voor The Super Mario Bros. Movie, en dat was voor Game Informer dan ook het moment om te vragen naar de mogelijkheid dat “andere Nintendo”-series in de toekomst ook worden omgezet in films.

Ondanks dat veel fans zullen dromen van projecten films van The Legend of Zelda en Metroid, is er volgens Miyamoto “waarschijnlijk niets aan te kondigen in de nabije toekomst”, ook al is Nintendo Pictures er nu ook. Nintendo Pictures werd vorig jaar opgericht nadat Nintendo een overeenkomst had gesloten om het visuele productiebedrijf Dynamo Pictures, Inc (bekend van zijn werk aan de Pikmin Short Movies) over te nemen. Miyamoto zei tegenover Game Informer het volgende:

You probably know that we have Nintendo Pictures now as a group. Whenever we create games, that’s one form of content. And when we create animation, that’s another form of content. And we want to continue to expand the amount of content that we can produce. In terms of announcing or sharing anything, I try to hold off until there’s something really good and enjoyable. So, there’s probably nothing to announce in the near future, so I ask you to put all your focus in this movie currently. [Laughs]

Toch zijn meer films van Nintendo-series in de toekomst niet uitgesloten. Beide partijen staan namelijk wél open voor meer samenwerking. Dat lieten Chris Meledandri (Illumination Studios) en Shigeru Miyamoto (Nintendo) tegenover Screen Rant weten. Ook dit keer lieten ze weten momenteel nog niets aan te kondigen te hebben. Miyamoto tegenover Sceen Rant: