Volgende week verschijnt Metroid Fusion op de Switch

The SA-X, an unstoppable X mimicking Samus, is on the loose, and it could be just around the corner…



Adventure to planet SR388 as interstellar bounty hunter Samus Aran in Metroid Fusion, coming to #NintendoSwitch for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members on 3/9! pic.twitter.com/gJAcAaavcI