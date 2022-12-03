Nieuwe update voor Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope beschikbaar

De update brengt vooral quality of life-toevoegingen en bug fixes

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is inmiddels alweer even beschikbaar voor de Nintendo Switch en in onze review noemde Jerry de game al een ware opvolger van het origineel. Imiddels is er ook een nieuwe update beschikbaar voor de game om te downloaden. Naast verschillende quality of life-toevoegingen brengt de nieuwe update ook een aantal bug fixes met zich mee.

Door een aantal bugs konden spelers de game bijvoorbeeld niet voor 100% uitspelen, maar deze zijn nu dus verholpen. Ook zijn er verbeteringen doorgevoerd in de vertalingen van de teksten in het spel en is een probleem opgelost waardoor de game bij de eindbaas kon vastlopen. De update is in totaal 176 MB groot. De volledige patch notes kun je hieronder vinden.

Bug Fixes

Fixed several progression issues that would prevent 100% completion of the game

Fixed an issue where the game would crash if the Final Boss tried to throw a summoned creature or Rabbid Mechakoopa

Fixed a few text issues in localized versions of the game

Fixed a few issues where heroes would get stuck or move out of bounds

General optimization to increase framerates and ensure smooth gameplay

Quality of Life updates

The game will now warn players if they have an empty Spark Slot before a battle

The Spark Skill Tree branch will now tease players to go find the Giant Enemies

Spark Quests have been made easier to discover in the quest log, and with an icon in the travel map

The battle level is now displayed both in the Beep-0 tacticam and battle menu

Battle objectives will now be more evident when the battle map is introduced

Difficulty level differences have been made more apparent

Improved visibility of roaming enemies off-screen that threaten the heroes

The specific duo Darkmess puddles, that reward weapon skins to individual heroes, will now display icons of the heroes required for the battle