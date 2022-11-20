Nieuwe bestandsgroottes Switch-titels bekend

Voor het grootste spel heb je dit keer maar liefst 19,9 gigabyte aan vrije opslagruimte nodig.

Net zoals elke week verschijnen er ook in de laatste week van november weer een aantal nieuwe spellen in de Nintendo eShop. Het is altijd even afwachten of er wat leuks tussen zit, maar natuurlijk ook of er nog genoeg vrije ruimte beschikbaar is op jouw Nintendo Switch. Door middel van onderstaande lijst kun je alvast een kijkje nemen hoeveel mega- of gigabyte een game die binnenkort verschijnt daadwerkelijk in beslag neemt. In de lijst van deze week neemt de grootste titel: Witch on the Holy Night, maar liefst 19. 9 gigabyte aan ruimte in beslag en de kleinste titel: Retro Goal slechts 46 megabyte.

Ben je benieuwd naar alle titels die binnenkort in de eShop verschijnen, inclusief hun grootte? Bekijk dan onderstaande lijst.

Witch on the Holy Night – 19.9GB

Cyborg Invasion Shooter 3: Savior Of The World – 8.7GB

Windstorm: An Unexpected Arrival – 8.2GB

Front Mission 1st: Remake – 5.1GB

Aliisha: The Oblivion of Twin Goddesses – 3.1GB

Grappling Dash – 3.1GB

Work from Home – 2.9GB

Wavetale – 2.9GB

Samurai Maiden – 2.7GB

Swoon! Earth Escape – 2.3GB

Aero Striker – World Invasion – 2.2GB

KnifeBoy Rebooted – 1.7GB

Napoleon Maiden Episode.1 A maiden without the word impossible – 1.7GB

Papetura – 1.6GB

Blade of Darkness – 1.5GB

Cassiodora – 1.5GB

The Knight Witch – 1.4GB

Sword of the Vagrant – 1.4GB

Watch Over Christmas – 1.3GB

Freud’s Bones – The Game – 1.3GB

Mech Armada – 1.2GB

Raptor Boyfriend: A High School Romance – 1.1GB

Bot Gaiden – 1.1GB

Togges – 985MB

Scar of the Doll: A Psycho-Horror Story about the Mystery of an Older Sister – 929MB

Parents Vs Kids – 864MB

Half Dead 3 – 691MB

Legendary Heroes – 657MB

Kardboard Kings: Card Shop Simulator – 553MB

Siralim Ultimate – 463MB

Super Kiwi 64 – 431MB

The Rumble Fish 2 – 355MB

Cleopatra Fortune™ S-Tribute – 341MB

Petite Adventure – 320MB

Intrepid Izzy – 311MB

How to Fool a Liar King Remastered – 296MB

TOMOMI – 277MB

Elves Christmas Hentai Puzzle – 267MB

Coloring Pixels: Collection 2 – 259MB

Primal Light – 224MB

Simona’s Requiem – 221MB

Car Parking Madness School Drive Mechanic Car Games Simulator 2023 – 219MB

My Downtown – 217MB

Pocket Pool – 211MB

A Building Full of Cats – 160MB

Railbound – 156MB

Dead Station – 150MB

Floating Cloud God: Anniversary Edition – 123MB

Retro Goal – 46MB

Voor welke bovenstaande spellen maak jij extra ruimte vrij op jouw Switch? Laat het ons hieronder weten in de reacties.