Nieuwe bestandsgroottes Switch-titels bekend

Net zoals elke week verschijnen er ook in de laatste week van november weer een aantal nieuwe spellen in de Nintendo eShop. Het is altijd even afwachten of er wat leuks tussen zit, maar natuurlijk ook of er nog genoeg vrije ruimte beschikbaar is op jouw Nintendo Switch. Door middel van onderstaande lijst kun je alvast een kijkje nemen hoeveel mega- of gigabyte een game die binnenkort verschijnt daadwerkelijk in beslag neemt. In de lijst van deze week neemt de grootste titel: Witch on the Holy Night, maar liefst 19. 9 gigabyte aan ruimte in beslag en de kleinste titel: Retro Goal slechts 46 megabyte.
Ben je benieuwd naar alle titels die binnenkort in de eShop verschijnen, inclusief hun grootte? Bekijk dan onderstaande lijst.
- Witch on the Holy Night – 19.9GB
- Cyborg Invasion Shooter 3: Savior Of The World – 8.7GB
- Windstorm: An Unexpected Arrival – 8.2GB
- Front Mission 1st: Remake – 5.1GB
- Aliisha: The Oblivion of Twin Goddesses – 3.1GB
- Grappling Dash – 3.1GB
- Work from Home – 2.9GB
- Wavetale – 2.9GB
- Samurai Maiden – 2.7GB
- Swoon! Earth Escape – 2.3GB
- Aero Striker – World Invasion – 2.2GB
- KnifeBoy Rebooted – 1.7GB
- Napoleon Maiden Episode.1 A maiden without the word impossible – 1.7GB
- Papetura – 1.6GB
- Blade of Darkness – 1.5GB
- Cassiodora – 1.5GB
- The Knight Witch – 1.4GB
- Sword of the Vagrant – 1.4GB
- Watch Over Christmas – 1.3GB
- Freud’s Bones – The Game – 1.3GB
- Mech Armada – 1.2GB
- Raptor Boyfriend: A High School Romance – 1.1GB
- Bot Gaiden – 1.1GB
- Togges – 985MB
- Scar of the Doll: A Psycho-Horror Story about the Mystery of an Older Sister – 929MB
- Parents Vs Kids – 864MB
- Half Dead 3 – 691MB
- Legendary Heroes – 657MB
- Kardboard Kings: Card Shop Simulator – 553MB
- Siralim Ultimate – 463MB
- Super Kiwi 64 – 431MB
- The Rumble Fish 2 – 355MB
- Cleopatra Fortune™ S-Tribute – 341MB
- Petite Adventure – 320MB
- Intrepid Izzy – 311MB
- How to Fool a Liar King Remastered – 296MB
- TOMOMI – 277MB
- Elves Christmas Hentai Puzzle – 267MB
- Coloring Pixels: Collection 2 – 259MB
- Primal Light – 224MB
- Simona’s Requiem – 221MB
- Car Parking Madness School Drive Mechanic Car Games Simulator 2023 – 219MB
- My Downtown – 217MB
- Pocket Pool – 211MB
- A Building Full of Cats – 160MB
- Railbound – 156MB
- Dead Station – 150MB
- Floating Cloud God: Anniversary Edition – 123MB
- Retro Goal – 46MB
Voor welke bovenstaande spellen maak jij extra ruimte vrij op jouw Switch? Laat het ons hieronder weten in de reacties.
Meer nieuws
Hideki Kamiya teaset Bayonetta 4
Gameplaybeelden RWBY: Arrowfell gedeeld
Bravery & Greed gameplay verschenen