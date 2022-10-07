Chris Meledandri en Shigeru Miyamoto laten zich uit over de nieuwe trailer voor The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Deze bioscoopfilm wordt erg speciaal!

De opkomende bioscoopfilm van Nintendo in samenwerking met Illumination heeft nu dan eindelijk zijn eerste trailer ontvangen op het Comic Con in New York. De trailer was ook te zien in een Nintendo Direct. De bedenker van de geliefde loodgieter Super Mario, genaamd Shigeru Miyamoto, én Chris Meledandri, wie de CEO van animatiestudio Illumination is, laten zich uit over de trailer.

Meledandri begon met het volgende:

“We are thrilled to finally share the very first look at The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Nintendo’s Mario and Luigi are the most iconic and beloved characters in the gaming universe and it has been an incredible honor to work with Miyamoto-san over the past few years to bring this story to film in a way that is authentic to its roots.” Chris Meledandri

Dit is wat Miyamoto vertelde:

“What kind of movie should Super Mario Bros. be? We have been working for a very long time with Chris of Illumination thinking about this question. We are now able to have everyone get a peek at the film. With not just the story itself, but through the characters’ look, their emotions, various gestures, we have built a Super Mario world using the language of film. Please enjoy the unique Mushroom Kingdom experience spread widely on the theater screen. Also keep an eye out for the characters, and memories from Nintendo games sprinkled in small parts of the screen throughout the film. The release is just around the corner, and we are in the fine tuning phase finalizing all the details, just as we do with a Nintendo game. It is a film for all ages to enjoy, and I ask everyone to please cheer for Mario at the theaters.” Shigeru Miyamoto

The Super Mario Bros. Movie zal vanaf 5 april exclusief te zien zijn in bioscopen. Er is gelijktijdig met de Engelse trailer ook een Nederlandstalige versie online gekomen, gepubliceerd door Universal Pictures Nederland. Deze Nederlands gesproken trailer kun je hier bekijken:

