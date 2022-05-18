Overwatch 2 informatie komt er aan

Het vervolg van Overwatch is alweer in 2019 aangekondigd met een release voor 2020. Het spel zal de PvP-ervaring vernieuwen en aanpassen met onder andere nieuwe maps en bovendien een PvE-modus. Helaas is de game flink uitgesteld en is er nu nog steeds geen exacte datum onthuld. Wel liep gisteren de eerste gesloten bèta van het spel af.

Als afsluiting van dit evenement heeft Blizzard bekend gemaakt op 16 juni een Overwatch 2-event zal plaatsvinden. Hier zullen we meer te horen krijgen over de toekomst van het spel en de ontwikkeling. Ook zal er meer bekend worden over de volgende fase van het spel testen. Ook had het team nog wat afsluitende woorden na de testperiode.

The Overwatch Team would like to take a moment to convey a heartfelt thank you to all the players that took part in our first beta. It was so exciting to see our community playing our game. The enthusiasm for this game and this universe means so much to us, it always has, and it always will.

Overwatch as a world, as a universe, is deeply personal to the team; something that we pour our time, creative energies and passion into. It can be scary putting something that means so much to you out there for other people to look at. Especially when you know that it’s not finished and you’re asking for people’s real and valid criticisms of what you’ve made.

But the reason we do it is important–to make a better game, and it’s our players and our community that make it possible. Tests like this are a vital part of the process of improving Overwatch. We can’t wait to take everything we’ve learned from the beta and apply it to the game, and we’re so excited to get it back in front of you.

Thank you for your time, energy and passion.

Thank you for playing our game.

Aaron Keller and the Overwatch Team