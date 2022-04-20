The Pokémon Company mag nu “zelf” hun kaarten gaan printen

The Pokémon Company heeft besloten een printbedrijf te kopen.

Pokémon en de bijbehorende Pokémon T.C.G. blijven onverminderd populair en lijken juist alleen maar populairder te worden. De kaarten zijn vaak uitverkocht en sommigen worden voor immense bedragen verkocht. De kartonnen kaarten moeten voordat ze in de winkel komen natuurlijk wel afgedrukt en verpakt worden. Hiervoor waren ze in 2015 al in zee gegaan met Millenium Print Group voor deze productie.

Nu laat The Pokémon Company International weten dat ze een overeenkomst hebben om het hele bedrijf over te nemen. Met deze overname wilt Pokémon niet dat ze exclusief Pokémon-kaarten gaan produceren, maar zullen ze helpen om de Millenium Print Group’s infrastructuur, capaciteit en capabiliteit te vergroten. Zodat het bedrijf één van de beste printers kan worden voor de gehele industrie. Ook blijft het bedrijf zelfstandig van The Pokémon Company International opereren.

The Pokémon Company en Millenium Print Group brachten de volgende statements uit over de overname.

“The talented team at Millennium Print Group has been an important partner to The Pokémon Company International for many years, helping us bring the Pokémon Trading Card Game to our fans with the quality they expect. By joining forces in a more meaningful way, our goal is to enhance the ways our organizations work together and continue to bring the highest quality Pokémon TCG products to market. Simultaneously, we aim to develop Millennium into an even better, bigger, state-of-the-art version of their already exceptional organization, benefitting not just Pokémon, but all of their customers.” Kenji Okubo, president of The Pokémon Company International

“Millennium Print Group has had the pleasure of growing alongside the Pokémon brand and Pokémon Trading Card Game for nearly a decade. In that time, we have had the opportunity to develop an amazing relationship with the expert team at The Pokémon Company International, an organization with a special culture who lives its values every day. This exciting new chapter for Millennium Print Group has tremendous beneficial impact for both our business and its employees. We look forward to continuing to support our team members and customers while growing Millennium to be a premier printer for trading cards in the world.” Terry Pegram, CEO, Millennium Print Group