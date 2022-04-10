eShop onthult nieuwe bestandsgroottes

Het is weer tijd voor een nieuwe ronde bestandsgroottes.

De laatste update voor de eShop heeft weer wat groottes van aankomende games onthuld. Van MotoGP 22 tot Nobody Saves the World er is genoeg nieuwigheid wat er aankomt. Mocht je op bepaalde spellen zitten te wachten kan het handig zijn om het geheugen van je Switch te controleren. Dit keer zijn er 31 spellen die gegevens hebben gekregen. De grootste is MotoGP 22 en de kleinste Flower Shop: Summer In Fairbrook. In de lijst hieronder zie je alles van groot naar klein.

MotoGP 22 – 11.8GB

Inner Voices – 6.3GB

Car Mechanic Simulator Pocket Edition 2 – 6.3GB

Aery Early Birds Bundle – 5.4GB

Evasion From Hell – 2.6GB

orbit.industries – 2.3GB

Hidden Shapes: Animals + Lovely Cats – 1.7GB

Deck of Ashes: Complete Edition – 1.3GB

Blast Brigade vs. the Evil Legion of Dr. Cread – 1.2GB

Urban Cards – 1.1GB

Extreme Speed Bundle Go! Fish Go! Adrenaline Rush, Jet Ski Rush – 1.1GB

Pocky & Rocky Reshrined – 925MB

Nobody Saves the World – 729MB

Pinball Freedom – 700MB

Robo Wars – 646MB

Death Park 2 – 513MB

Pretty Girls Rivers – 498MB

Moorhuhn Jump and Run ‘Traps and Treasures 2’ – 389MB

Bunny Mahjo – 284MB

Pad of Time – 279MB

Sakura Angels – 245MB

In the Mood – 236MB

Double Shot Gals – 232MB

Labyrinth of the Chaka King – 228MB

Rainbow Yggdrasil – 225MB

A Sketchbook About Her Sun – 216MB

RUN: The World In-Between – 146MB

Pixel Game Maker Series OMA2RI ADVENTURE – 133MB

Rotund Zero – 93MB

Air Hockey Puzzles – 80MB

Flower Shop: Summer In Fairbrook – 61MB