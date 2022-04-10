eShop onthuld nieuwe bestandsgroottes

Het is weer tijd voor een nieuwe ronde bestandsgroottes.
De laatste update voor de eShop heeft weer wat groottes van aankomende games onthuld. Van MotoGP 22 tot Nobody Saves the World er is genoeg nieuwigheid wat er aankomt. Mocht je op bepaalde spellen zitten te wachten kan het handig zijn om het geheugen van je Switch te controleren. Dit keer zijn er 31 spellen die gegevens hebben gekregen. De grootste is MotoGP 22 en de kleinste Flower Shop: Summer In Fairbrook. In de lijst hieronder zie je alles van groot naar klein.
- MotoGP 22 – 11.8GB
- Inner Voices – 6.3GB
- Car Mechanic Simulator Pocket Edition 2 – 6.3GB
- Aery Early Birds Bundle – 5.4GB
- Evasion From Hell – 2.6GB
- orbit.industries – 2.3GB
- Hidden Shapes: Animals + Lovely Cats – 1.7GB
- Deck of Ashes: Complete Edition – 1.3GB
- Blast Brigade vs. the Evil Legion of Dr. Cread – 1.2GB
- Urban Cards – 1.1GB
- Extreme Speed Bundle Go! Fish Go! Adrenaline Rush, Jet Ski Rush – 1.1GB
- Pocky & Rocky Reshrined – 925MB
- Nobody Saves the World – 729MB
- Pinball Freedom – 700MB
- Robo Wars – 646MB
- Death Park 2 – 513MB
- Pretty Girls Rivers – 498MB
- Moorhuhn Jump and Run ‘Traps and Treasures 2’ – 389MB
- Bunny Mahjo – 284MB
- Pad of Time – 279MB
- Sakura Angels – 245MB
- In the Mood – 236MB
- Double Shot Gals – 232MB
- Labyrinth of the Chaka King – 228MB
- Rainbow Yggdrasil – 225MB
- A Sketchbook About Her Sun – 216MB
- RUN: The World In-Between – 146MB
- Pixel Game Maker Series OMA2RI ADVENTURE – 133MB
- Rotund Zero – 93MB
- Air Hockey Puzzles – 80MB
- Flower Shop: Summer In Fairbrook – 61MB
