Helemaal geen E3 in 2022

Jorden 31/03/2022
E3 logo
Helaas is er dit jaar ook geen online variant.

Eerder werd al bevestigd dat E3 geen fysiek evenement zou krijgen dit jaar. Nu heeft de ESA onthuld dat het evenement voor het eerst sinds 1995 niet gehouden gaat worden. Er zullen dus geen officiële E3-presentaties zijn waaronder de bekende standaard Nintendo Direct. Wel zeggen ze dat dit niet het einde is van de E3 en dat ze van plan zijn om terug te komen in 2023. Dan wel live vanuit Los Angeles en in een compleet nieuw format voor een interactieve ervaring zowel online als offline.

E3 will return in 2023 with a reinvigorated showcase that celebrates new and exciting video games and industry innovations.

We previously announced that E3 would not be held in person in 2022 due to the ongoing health risks surrounding COVID-19. Today, we announce that there will also be no digital E3 showcase in 2022.

Instead, we will devote all our energy and resources to delivering a revitalized physical and digital E3 experience next summer. Whether enjoyed from the show floor or your favorite devices, the 2023 showcase will bring the community, media, and industry back together in an all-new format and interactive experience.

We look forward to presenting E3 to fans around the world live from Los Angeles in 2023.

ESA

