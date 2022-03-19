Square Enix houdt uitverkoop in de Nintendo Switch eShop

Scoor games van Square Enix nu met mooie kortingen!

Korting? Ja, korting. Momenteel zijn veel Square Enix-titels voor een leuke prijs te krijgen in de eShop. De soeciale voorjaarsuitverkoop is namelijk ingegaan en duurt tot en met 28 maart. Kortingen kunnen flink oplopen, soms wel tot 80%. Wil je bijvoorbeeld Neo: The World Ends With You al een tijdje uitproberen? Deze is nu voor €29,99 te krijgen. Een andere mooie aanbieding is Trials of Mana, welke nu voor net geen 15 euro is te scoren.

Hieronder kun je zien welke games er momenteel in de aanbieding zijn. Zoals aangegeven zijn de games tot en met 28 maart in de aanbieding. Ga jij een van onderstaande titels halen of kun je er eentje absoluut aanraden? Laat het ons hieronder vooral weten!

Balan Wonderworld – €19.99 (normaal €39.99)

Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon Every Buddy – €15.99 (normaal €39.99)

Collection of Mana – €19.99 (normaal €39.99)

Collection of SaGa Final Fantasy Legend – €13.99 (normaal €19.99)

Dragon Quest – €3.24 (normaal €4.99)

Dragon Quest II – €4.21 (normaal €6.49)

Dragon Quest III – €8.11 (normaal €12.49)

Dungeon Encounters – €20.99 (normaal €29.99)

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered – €11.99 (normaal €29.99)

Final Fantasy IX – €10.49 (normaal €20.99)

Final Fantasy VII – €7.99 (normaal €15.99)

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered – €9.99 (normaal €19.99)

Final Fantasy X / X-2 HD Remastered – €24.99 (normaal €49.99)

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age – €24.99 (Normaal €49.99)

Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition HD – €11.99 (normaal €29.99)

Forgotten Anne – €7,99 (normaal €19,99)

I Am Setsuna – €19.99 (normaal €39.99)

Legend of Mana – €20.99 (normaal €29.99)

Lost Sphear – €19.99 (normaal €49.99)

NEOL The World Ends With You – €29.99 (normaal €59.99)

Octahedron: transfixed Edition – €5,19 (normaal €12,99)

Oh My Godheads: party Edition – €2,99 (normaal €14,99)

Oninaki – €24.99 (normaal €49.99)

Romancing SaGa 3 – €22,39 (normaal €31,99)

SaGa Frontier Remastered –€17.49 (normaal €24.99)

Spelunker Party – €14.99 (normaal €29.99)

Star Ocean First Departure R – €8.39 (normaal €20.99)

The Turing Test – €2,99 (normaal €19,99)

Trials of Mana – €24.99 (normaal €49.99)

Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars –€22.49 (normaal €29.99)

World of Final Fantasy Maxima – €15.99 (normaal €39.99)