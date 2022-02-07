PlatinumGames wil in het vervolg ander soort games gaan maken

Famitsu heeft vandaag een interessant interview gedeeld met Atsushi Inaba de nieuwe CEO van PlatinumGames. In dit interview hadden ze het onder andere over Inaba’s visie voor het bedrijf. Zo werd er gevraagd naar de ontwikkeling van Project G.G. Dit wordt het laatste deel in Kamiya’s superhelden trilogie (de eerste twee delen waren Viewtifull Joe en The Wonderfull 101). Hij zegt hierin het volgende:

” Oops, I almost blurted out something important about where we are going. Project G.G. is still in the stage of testing various things, so I can’t tell you much about it, but when it comes to future game production, we want to focus on creating games that are different from the past. I would like to focus on creating games that can be enjoyed and loved for a longer period of time”.

Inaba lijkt hiermee te doelen op het maken van meer live service games. Zoals: Destiny, Overwatch of hun eigen later dit jaar te verschijnen game: Babylon’s Fall. De nieuwe games zullen er waarschijnlijk vooral qua structuur anders uit komen te zien:

“Of course, we would like to cherish and create small but brilliantly conceived games such as Sol Cresta, and games in which you can enjoy the process of clearing the game by going through one-off, well-designed stages, such as Bayonetta”.

However, the projects that we are trying to create for the future will be different in terms of their structure. Considering the changes in the market over the next five years or so, I think it is absolutely necessary for us to do this. I’m sorry for being so vague, but I think that’s all I can tell you right now

.