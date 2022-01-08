Triangle Strategy krijgt leeftijdsclassificatie in de VS

Ook een korte samenvatting over de inhoud van het spel.

Triangle Strategy heeft een leeftijdsclassificatie gekregen in de VS. Dat komt zoals altijd via de ESRB, de Amerikaanse variant van onze Europese PEGI. Zij hebben Triangle Strategy beoordeeld met een ‘T’, oftewel ‘Teen’. Dat staat gelijk aan een 12+ PEGI-score. Die beoordeling is gegeven omdat het spel licht gebruik van bloed, fantasiegeweld, grof taalgebruik, suggestieve thema’s en alcoholgebruik bevat. We hebben onlangs nog de boxart voor Triangle Strategy te zien gekregen. Wij in Europa kunnen dus verwachten dat daar een mooie oranje 12 op zal komen te staan.

Op 4 maart zal Triangle Strategy wereldwijd uitkomen op de Switch. Het is een strategiespel in de stijl van spellen zoals Final Fantasy Tactics en Disgaea. Het spel maakt gebruik van de veelgeprezen HD-2D engine. Die engine maakte zijn debuut in Octopath Traveler en wordt ook gebruikt voor de opkomende Dragon Quest III remake. Ook is het spel gemaakt door Team Asano, de ontwikkelaars van Octopath Traveler en de Bravely Default-serie. Team Asano heeft onlangs nog verteld dat we dit jaar meerdere games van hen kunnen verwachten.

Hieronder volgt nog de de samenvatting die de ESRB over het spel heeft geschreven:

This is a role-playing adventure game in which players follow the story of a nobleman whose kingdom is on the brink of war. As players progress through the narrative, they can interact with characters to gain allies, make dialogue choices, and engage in tactical turn-based combat. Presented from a 3/4-overhead perspective, players position characters on a grid-based area, using weapon strikes and magic to defeat enemy forces. Battles are accompanied by cries of pain, impact sounds, and screen-shaking effects. Cutscenes depict additional acts of violence and blood: a character with a pool of blood underneath his body; a character killed by an arrow; a character executed off-screen. Some female characters are designed in outfits with moderate amounts of cleavage; the dialogue contains some suggestive innuendo (e.g., “You really must use your head more often. The one atop of your shoulders, that is”; “You seem like an honest man. I will thoroughly enjoy laying you down….hahaha.”). The game contains some references to wine, ale, and getting “tipsy” in dialogue; a drunk character is depicted slurring his speech, hiccupping, then passing out. The word “sh*te” is heard in the game.