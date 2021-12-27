Top 100 beste videogames aller tijden gekozen in Japans tv-programma

Het niet ongebruikelijk op de Japanse tv om programma’s over videogames te zien. Hoewel men daar in Nederland nog altijd best moeilijk over kan doen, is het Japan al jarenlang heel normaal. Vandaag werd er echter een extra speciaal programma uitgezonden op de Japanse tv. Het tv-zender TV Asahi heeft meer dan 50.000 kijkers gevraagd om de top 100 beste videogames aller tijden te rangschikken. In het programma “50.000 Users Vote: The TV Game National Poll” is de uiteindelijke ranglijst aangekondigd. Er staan gelukkig behoorlijk wat Nintendo games tussen. Hieronder volgt de volledige lijst.
- 100 – Persona 3
- 99 – Pokémon Platinum Version
- 98 – Persona 4
- 97 – Super Mario World
- 96 – Romance of the Three Kingdoms
- 95 – EarthBound Beginnings
- 94 – Fire Emblem: Genealogy of the Holy War
- 93 – Persona 5 Royal
- 92 – Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate
- 91 – Street Fighter II
- 90 – Final Fantasy VIII
- 89 – Super Mario Galaxy 2
- 88 – The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword
- 87 – Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate
- 86 – Monster Hunter
- 85 – Dragon Quest VI: Realms of Revelation
- 84 – Final Fantasy XI
- 83 – Dragon Quest VII: Fragments of the Forgotten Past
- 82 – Legend of Mana
- 81 – Dragon Quest Builders 2
- 80 – The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask
- 79 – Metal Gear Solid
- 78 – Nobunaga’s Ambition: Zenkokuban
- 77 – Mario Kart Wii
- 76 – Kirby Air Ride
- 75 – Animal Crossing: Wild World
- 74 – Super Smash Bros. Brawl
- 73 – Gran Turismo 4
- 72 – Kirby Super Star
- 71 – Dr. Mario
- 70 – Monster Hunter World
- 69 – Super Mario RPG
- 68 – Pokémon X / Y
- 67 – Bloodborne
- 66 – Ghost of Tsushima
- 65 – Suikoden
- 64 – Pokémon HeartGold Version / SoulSilver Version
- 63 – Final Fantasy III
- 62 – Xevious
- 61 – Super Smash Bros.
- 60 – Pokémon Black Version 2 / White Version 2
- 59 – Dead by Daylight
- 58 – Animal Crossing
- 57 – Donkey Kong Country
- 56 – Super Mario Galaxy
- 55 – Yo-kai Watch 2: Bony Spirits / Fleshy Souls / Psychic Specters
- 54 – Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King
- 53 – Tales of the Abyss
- 52 – The Legend of Zelda
- 51 – Final Fantasy IV
- 50 – Pokémon Ruby Version / Sapphire Version
- 49 – Kingdom Hearts
- 48 – NieR: Automata
- 47 – Final Fantasy XIV
- 46 – Dragon Quest II: Luminaries of the Legendary Line
- 45 – Kirby’s Adventure Wii
- 44 – Dragon Quest X Online
- 43 – Xenoblade Chronicles
- 42 – Persona 5
- 41 – Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa Mo Teiban!
- 40 – Xenogears
- 39 – Dark Souls III
- 38 – Puyo Puyo
- 37 – Final Fantasy IX
- 36 – Pokémon Gold Version / Silver Version
- 35 – Xenoblade Chronicles 2
- 34 – Final Fantasy V
- 33 – Final Fantasy VI
- 32 – Resident Evil
- 31 – Tactics Ogre
- 30 – Apex Legends
- 29 – Okami
- 28 – EarthBound
- 27 – Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age
- 26 – Pokémon Black Version / White Version
- 25 – Tetris
- 24 – Pokémon Red Version / Blue Version
- 23 – Fire Emblem: Three Houses
- 22 – Animal Crossing: New Leaf
- 21 – Splatoon
- 20 – Minecraft
- 19 – Suikoden II
- 18 – Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater
- 17 – The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
- 16 – Kingdom Hearts II
- 15 – Dragon Quest IV: Chapters of the Chosen
- 14 – Pokémon Sword / Shield
- 13 – Undertale
- 12 – Super Mario Kart
- 11 – Pokémon Diamond Version / Pearl Version
- 10 – Super Mario Bros. 3
- 9 – Final Fantasy X
- 8 – Chrono Trigger
- 7 – Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- 6 – Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation
- 5 – Splatoon 2
- 4 – Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- 3 – Final Fantasy VII
- 2 – Dragon Quest V: Hand of the Heavenly Bride
- 1 – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Ben je het eens met deze lijst? Hoeveel van deze spellen heb jij gespeeld? Hadden er nog andere spellen op moeten staan? Laat het ons weten in de reacties!
1 thought on “Top 100 beste videogames aller tijden gekozen in Japans tv-programma”
Geen Super Mario Odyssey? Of heb ik eroverheen gekeken?