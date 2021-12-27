Top 100 beste videogames aller tijden gekozen in Japans tv-programma

En de winnaar is...!

Het niet ongebruikelijk op de Japanse tv om programma’s over videogames te zien. Hoewel men daar in Nederland nog altijd best moeilijk over kan doen, is het Japan al jarenlang heel normaal. Vandaag werd er echter een extra speciaal programma uitgezonden op de Japanse tv. Het tv-zender TV Asahi heeft meer dan 50.000 kijkers gevraagd om de top 100 beste videogames aller tijden te rangschikken. In het programma “50.000 Users Vote: The TV Game National Poll” is de uiteindelijke ranglijst aangekondigd. Er staan gelukkig behoorlijk wat Nintendo games tussen. Hieronder volgt de volledige lijst.

100 – Persona 3

99 – Pokémon Platinum Version

98 – Persona 4

97 – Super Mario World

96 – Romance of the Three Kingdoms

95 – EarthBound Beginnings

94 – Fire Emblem: Genealogy of the Holy War

93 – Persona 5 Royal

92 – Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate

91 – Street Fighter II

90 – Final Fantasy VIII

89 – Super Mario Galaxy 2

88 – The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword

87 – Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate

86 – Monster Hunter

85 – Dragon Quest VI: Realms of Revelation

84 – Final Fantasy XI

83 – Dragon Quest VII: Fragments of the Forgotten Past

82 – Legend of Mana

81 – Dragon Quest Builders 2

80 – The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask

79 – Metal Gear Solid

78 – Nobunaga’s Ambition: Zenkokuban

77 – Mario Kart Wii

76 – Kirby Air Ride

75 – Animal Crossing: Wild World

74 – Super Smash Bros. Brawl

73 – Gran Turismo 4

72 – Kirby Super Star

71 – Dr. Mario

70 – Monster Hunter World

69 – Super Mario RPG

68 – Pokémon X / Y

67 – Bloodborne

66 – Ghost of Tsushima

65 – Suikoden

64 – Pokémon HeartGold Version / SoulSilver Version

63 – Final Fantasy III

62 – Xevious

61 – Super Smash Bros.

60 – Pokémon Black Version 2 / White Version 2

59 – Dead by Daylight

58 – Animal Crossing

57 – Donkey Kong Country

56 – Super Mario Galaxy

55 – Yo-kai Watch 2: Bony Spirits / Fleshy Souls / Psychic Specters

54 – Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King

53 – Tales of the Abyss

52 – The Legend of Zelda

51 – Final Fantasy IV

50 – Pokémon Ruby Version / Sapphire Version

49 – Kingdom Hearts

48 – NieR: Automata

47 – Final Fantasy XIV

46 – Dragon Quest II: Luminaries of the Legendary Line

45 – Kirby’s Adventure Wii

44 – Dragon Quest X Online

43 – Xenoblade Chronicles

42 – Persona 5

41 – Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa Mo Teiban!

40 – Xenogears

39 – Dark Souls III

38 – Puyo Puyo

37 – Final Fantasy IX

36 – Pokémon Gold Version / Silver Version

35 – Xenoblade Chronicles 2

34 – Final Fantasy V

33 – Final Fantasy VI

32 – Resident Evil

31 – Tactics Ogre

30 – Apex Legends

29 – Okami

28 – EarthBound

27 – Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age

26 – Pokémon Black Version / White Version

25 – Tetris

24 – Pokémon Red Version / Blue Version

23 – Fire Emblem: Three Houses

22 – Animal Crossing: New Leaf

21 – Splatoon

20 – Minecraft

19 – Suikoden II

18 – Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater

17 – The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

16 – Kingdom Hearts II

15 – Dragon Quest IV: Chapters of the Chosen

14 – Pokémon Sword / Shield

13 – Undertale

12 – Super Mario Kart

11 – Pokémon Diamond Version / Pearl Version

10 – Super Mario Bros. 3

9 – Final Fantasy X

8 – Chrono Trigger

7 – Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

6 – Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation

5 – Splatoon 2

4 – Animal Crossing: New Horizons

3 – Final Fantasy VII

2 – Dragon Quest V: Hand of the Heavenly Bride

1 – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Ben je het eens met deze lijst? Hoeveel van deze spellen heb jij gespeeld? Hadden er nog andere spellen op moeten staan? Laat het ons weten in de reacties!