Nieuwe bestandsgroottes verschillende Switch-titels bekend

Er zijn weer een aantal nieuwe bestandsgroottes te vinden in de eShop.

Er zijn weer een hoop nieuwe bestandsgroottes in de Nintendo eShop te vinden. De grooste twee van de week zijn de BloodRayne remakes. De kleinste deze week is net 26MB groot: Mastho is together. Red jij het nog, of is je Switch-geheugen inmiddels aan een uitbreiding toe? Laat het ons weten in de reacties

BloodRayne 2: ReVamped – 12,9GB

BloodRayne: ReVamped – 6,8GB

Beyond Blue – 6,3GB

TIMINGooo! – 2,9GB

Epic Chef – 2,8GB

Joojee’s Journey – 1,8GB

Autobahn Polizei Simulator 2 – Nintendo Switch Edition – 1,7GB

Airborne Kingdom – 883MB

Smoots Golf – 845MB

NinNinDays2 – 687MB

Ice Station Z – 600MB

The Adventure of Ravi ‘n’ Navi – 504MB

Sports & Wild Pinball – 483MB

X-Force Genesis – 458MB

H.I.C.H. – 323MB

Venus: Improbable Dream – 314MB

Tank De La Muerta – 300MB

FishWitch Halloween – 187MB

Pukan, Bye-Bye! – 181MB

#1 Sudokus – 175MB

Kosmonavtes: Academy Escape – 161MB

Gravity Light – 157MB

A Pretty Odd Bunny – 142MB

Panmorphia: Enchanted – 124MB

Space Moth Lunar Edition – 82MB

Retro Highway – 49MB

Gynoug – 28MB

Mastho is Together – 26MB