Nieuwe bestandsgroottes verschillende Switch-titels bekend

Er zijn weer een aantal nieuwe bestandsgroottes te vinden in de eShop.
Er zijn weer een hoop nieuwe bestandsgroottes in de Nintendo eShop te vinden. De grooste twee van de week zijn de BloodRayne remakes. De kleinste deze week is net 26MB groot: Mastho is together. Red jij het nog, of is je Switch-geheugen inmiddels aan een uitbreiding toe? Laat het ons weten in de reacties
- BloodRayne 2: ReVamped – 12,9GB
- BloodRayne: ReVamped – 6,8GB
- Beyond Blue – 6,3GB
- TIMINGooo! – 2,9GB
- Epic Chef – 2,8GB
- Joojee’s Journey – 1,8GB
- Autobahn Polizei Simulator 2 – Nintendo Switch Edition – 1,7GB
- Airborne Kingdom – 883MB
- Smoots Golf – 845MB
- NinNinDays2 – 687MB
- Ice Station Z – 600MB
- The Adventure of Ravi ‘n’ Navi – 504MB
- Sports & Wild Pinball – 483MB
- X-Force Genesis – 458MB
- H.I.C.H. – 323MB
- Venus: Improbable Dream – 314MB
- Tank De La Muerta – 300MB
- FishWitch Halloween – 187MB
- Pukan, Bye-Bye! – 181MB
- #1 Sudokus – 175MB
- Kosmonavtes: Academy Escape – 161MB
- Gravity Light – 157MB
- A Pretty Odd Bunny – 142MB
- Panmorphia: Enchanted – 124MB
- Space Moth Lunar Edition – 82MB
- Retro Highway – 49MB
- Gynoug – 28MB
- Mastho is Together – 26MB
