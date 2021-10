Pokémon Café Remix update is nu te downloaden

#PokemonCafeReMix is open for business and taking orders!



Featuring new game modes, refreshed gameplay, more Pokémon, and of course, MORE CUTENESS!



🍰 Nintendo eShop: https://t.co/hDCmCgC8OB

☕️ Google Play: https://t.co/ujjaALuhSe

🧁 App Store: https://t.co/lD04al9M2z pic.twitter.com/gTDo1SXYgj