Blue Reflection: Second Light krijgt demo op de Switch

You can download a demo for #BLUEREFLECTION: Second Light on #NintendoSwitch and #PlayStation4 from today.



🔴 https://t.co/gRJAJ8pszZ

🔵 https://t.co/L14zAORTm7



Learn more: https://t.co/1mBEcYxc0q#BRSecondLight #KTfamily pic.twitter.com/OLx4oZGUNM