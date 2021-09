Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid krijgt volgend jaar een game

📢 <Miss Kobayashi, May I Have Your Attention~!



Popular manga "Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid" will receive its first game on the PS4/Switch❣



Spring 2022✨

English & Japanese Ver. Release!



Please look forward to more info🐲💘

HP(JP): https://t.co/MGfKTLEaum#maidragon_game pic.twitter.com/caYVtTdZze