Blockbuster Sale voor de Switch eShop

Wietse 21/09/2021
Kortingen op first- én third-party games!

Nog meer nieuws over goedkope games in de eShop. Nintendo is een beetje aan het hinten naar een grote sale die er binnenkort aankomt. De sale zal first-party én third-party games bevatten. Kortingen kunnen oplopen tot 75%!

Dus, zat je te denken aan titels als Super Mario Odyssey, Zelda: Link’s Awakening of Splatoon 2? Of toch meer third-party spellen zoals The Witcher 3, Persona 5 Strikers of Sonic Mania? Geen zorgen, voor ieder wat wils want het zal om meer dan 300 games gaan die worden afgeprijsd. Hieronder alvast een klein lijstje met wat je kunt verwachten.

TitelUitgeverKorting
Super Mario OdysseyNintendo33%
The Legend of Zelda: Link’s AwakeningNintendo33%
Splatoon 2Nintendo33%
51 Worldwide GamesNintendo30%
Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DXNintendo33%
Overcooked Special EditionTeam1775%
The Witcher 3: Wild HuntCD PROJEKT40%
Sonic ManiaSEGA50%
Puyo Puyo Tetris 2SEGA50%
Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD RemasterSEGA33%
Persona 5 StrikersSEGA35%
Mortal Kombat 11WB Games60%
LEGO DC Super-VillainsWB Games75%
DOOM Slayers CollectionBethesda40%
Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White WitchBANDAI NAMCO Entertainment80%
Rune Factory 4 SpecialMarvelous Europe30%
STORY OF SEASONS: Friends of Mineral TownMarvelous Europe40%
Shovel Knight: Treasure TroveYacht Club Games25%
Ori and the Will of the Wispsiam8bit35%
Metro: Last Light ReduxKoch Media65%
Borderlands Legendary CollectionTake-Two Interactive60%
BioShock: The CollectionTake-Two Interactive60%

De Nintendo Blockbuster Sale zal starten op 23 september 15:00 en eindigt op 3 oktober 23:59. Zoals gezegd gaat het om meer dan 300 games, dus wie weet wat voor moois er tussen zit! Welke game ga je nu eindelijk binnenhalen? Of welke game hoop je dat die ook afgeprijst wordt?

