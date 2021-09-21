Blockbuster Sale voor de Switch eShop

Nog meer nieuws over goedkope games in de eShop. Nintendo is een beetje aan het hinten naar een grote sale die er binnenkort aankomt. De sale zal first-party én third-party games bevatten. Kortingen kunnen oplopen tot 75%!
Dus, zat je te denken aan titels als Super Mario Odyssey, Zelda: Link’s Awakening of Splatoon 2? Of toch meer third-party spellen zoals The Witcher 3, Persona 5 Strikers of Sonic Mania? Geen zorgen, voor ieder wat wils want het zal om meer dan 300 games gaan die worden afgeprijsd. Hieronder alvast een klein lijstje met wat je kunt verwachten.
|Titel
|Uitgever
|Korting
|Super Mario Odyssey
|Nintendo
|33%
|The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
|Nintendo
|33%
|Splatoon 2
|Nintendo
|33%
|51 Worldwide Games
|Nintendo
|30%
|Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX
|Nintendo
|33%
|Overcooked Special Edition
|Team17
|75%
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
|CD PROJEKT
|40%
|Sonic Mania
|SEGA
|50%
|Puyo Puyo Tetris 2
|SEGA
|50%
|Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster
|SEGA
|33%
|Persona 5 Strikers
|SEGA
|35%
|Mortal Kombat 11
|WB Games
|60%
|LEGO DC Super-Villains
|WB Games
|75%
|DOOM Slayers Collection
|Bethesda
|40%
|Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch
|BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment
|80%
|Rune Factory 4 Special
|Marvelous Europe
|30%
|STORY OF SEASONS: Friends of Mineral Town
|Marvelous Europe
|40%
|Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove
|Yacht Club Games
|25%
|Ori and the Will of the Wisps
|iam8bit
|35%
|Metro: Last Light Redux
|Koch Media
|65%
|Borderlands Legendary Collection
|Take-Two Interactive
|60%
|BioShock: The Collection
|Take-Two Interactive
|60%
De Nintendo Blockbuster Sale zal starten op 23 september 15:00 en eindigt op 3 oktober 23:59. Zoals gezegd gaat het om meer dan 300 games, dus wie weet wat voor moois er tussen zit! Welke game ga je nu eindelijk binnenhalen? Of welke game hoop je dat die ook afgeprijst wordt?
