Nominaties Gamescom Awards 2021 bekend

Welke titels maken kans om een van de awards te winnen?

Gamescom 2021 staat op het punt om te beginnen en ook dit jaar zullen ook de Gamescom Awards weer worden uitgereikt. Inmiddels heeft de organisatie achter Gamescom de nominaties voor de Gamescom Awards 2021 bekendgemaakt en deze hebben we hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet. Ondanks dat Nintendo dit jaar niet aanwezig is op Gamescom, zien we wel een aantal Switch-titels tussen de nominaties staan. Zo is onder andere de aankomende Switch-titel Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope aanwezig in meerdere categorieën.

Hou Daily Nintendo de komende dagen goed in de gaten voor het laatste nieuws. Zoals ieder jaar doet Daily Nintendo uitgebreid verslag van Gamescom, welke morgen van start zal gaan.

Best Microsoft Xbox Game

– Elden Ring, Bandai Namco Entertainment

– Far Cry 6, Ubisoft

– Halo Infinite, Microsoft

Best Nintendo Switch Game

– Just Dance 2022, Ubisoft

– Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Ubisoft

Best PC Game

– Age of Empires IV, Microsoft

– Elden Ring, Bandai Namco Entertainment

– Syberia: The World Before, astragon Entertainment

Best Sony PlayStation Game

– Elden Ring, Bandai Namco Entertainment

– Tales of Arise, Bandai Namco Entertainment

– The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes, Bandai Namco Entertainment

Best Action Adventure Game

– Elden Ring, Bandai Namco Entertainment

– Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Ubisoft

– Syberia: The World Before, astragon Entertainment

Best Action Game

– Far Cry 6, Ubisoft

– Halo Infinite, Microsoft

– Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction, Ubisoft

Best Family Game

– Just Dance 2022, Ubisoft

– Run Prop, Run!, PlayTogether Studio

– Super Dungeon Maker, rokaplay

Best Indie Game

– Dorfromantik, Toukana Interactive

– Inua, Arte France

– Lost in Random, Electronic Arts

Best Role Playing Game

– Elden Ring, Bandai Namco Entertainment

– Encased, Koch Media

– Tales of Arise, Bandai Namco Entertainment

Best Simulation Game

– Climber: Sky is the Limit, Art Games Studio

– Farming Simulator 22, astragon Entertainment

– Undisclosed Title

Best Sports Game

– Climber: Sky is the Limit, Art Games Studio

– FIFA 22, Electronic Arts

– Riders Republic, Ubisoft

Best Strategy Game

– Age of Empires IV, Microsoft

– Company of Heroes 3, SEGA

– Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Ubisoft

Best Multiplayer Game

– Halo Infinite, Microsoft

– Riders Republic, Ubisoft

– The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes, Bandai Namco Entertainment

Best Ongoing Game

– Apex Legends, Electronic Arts

– Black Desert Online, Pearl Abyss Corp.

– Endzone – A World Apart: Prosperity, Assemble Entertainment

Most Original Game

– Dice Legacy, Koch Media / DESTINYbit

– Riders Republic, Ubisoft

– tERRORbane, Whisper Interactive