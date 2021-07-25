Nieuwe bestandsgroottes Switch-titels bekend

Deze week onder andere Sonic Colors: Ultimate, Corpse Killer en meer!
Er zijn in de Nintendo eShop weer een hoop nieuwe bestandsgroottes te vinden. De grootste van deze week is Hindsight 20/20: Wrath of the Raakshasa en is bijna 15GB groot. De kleinste is slechts 67MB groot, dat is Bone Marrow. Hieronder kun je de volledige lijst bekijken. Ga jij binnekort een van deze titels halen? Laat het ons weten in de reacties.
- Hindsight 20/20: Wrath of the Raakshasa – 14,7GB
- Sonic Colors: Ultimate – 6,9GB
- Corpse Killer – 25th Anniversary Edition – 5,3GB
- Horror TALES: The Wine – 4,1GB
- Heart Chain Kitty – 3,7GB
- Paint the Town Red – 2,6GB
- Doomsday Vault – 1,8GB
- Greak: Memories of Azur – 1,6GB
- Black Book – 1,6GB
- Fuga: Melodies of Steel – 1,2GB
- Eldest Souls – 1,2GB
- The Long Gate – 1,2GB
- Fort Triumph – 1,1GB
- Swords & Souls: Neverseen – 1,1GB
- Skydrift Infinity – 997MB
- 10 Second Ninja X – 688MB
- Dodgeball Academia – 678MB
- Piczle Puzzle & Watch Collection – 650MB
- Space Scavenger – 601MB
- Papa’s Quiz – 508MB
- OS Omega – 442MB
- Weapon of Choice DX – 441MB
- Memory Lane 2 – 431MB
- Pets No More – 212MB
- Xenogunner – 183MB
- Apple Slash – 179MB
- Alfonzo’s Arctic Adventure – 166MB
- Easy Flight Simulator – 135MB
- Castle Of Pixel Skulls – 124MB
- Bone Marrow – 67MB
