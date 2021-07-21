Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel: Saikyou Battle Royale!! komt naar het westen

Gisteren hield Konami een Yu-Gi-Oh! Digital Next evenement, waarin werd aangekondigd welke games er voor de franchise op de planning staan. Eén van deze aankondigingen ging over Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel: Saikyou Battle Royale!!, een game die in Japan gepland staat voor 12 augustus. Konami heeft namelijk bevestigd dat de game ook naar het westen komt. Ze gaven daarbij zelfs een voorlopige release datum: de game zal deze herfst naar de Switch komen.

Producent Akitsu Terashima had er het volgende over te zeggen:

Since last year, more and more Duelists have been enjoying the Yi-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel card game. The feature of this game is that you can easily turn the tables through multiple draws and Summons. You can play Rush Duel digitally with the upcoming game “Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel: Saikyou Battle Royale!!” and through this game, you can learn the rules of Rush Duel. If you become confident with your Rush Skills, you can collect cards digitally to build your own deck and challenge your friends or even Duelists around the world! We believe that those who want to play card games casually will also enjoy this game. We’re hoping that this will be a new entry point for all ages, from new players learning to play card games to older players looking for a new fun way to play Yu-Gi-Oh!