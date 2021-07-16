Conan Chop Chop wederom vertraagd

Conan Chop Chop heeft het er maar moeilijk mee. De actie avonturen game, waarin jij Conan de barbaar speelt, is inmiddels al zo’n 5 keer vertraagd, en daar komt nu nog weer een vertraging bij. Oorspronkelijk zou de game in september 2019 al uitkomen voor de Switch. Door middel van een verklaring heeft Funcom in ieder geval laten weten dat dit de laatste vertraging is. Vooral omdat ze nog geen nieuwe release datum hebben gegeven. Ze weten simpelweg nog niet wanneer de game klaar is, en zullen dus ook geen nieuwe datum geven. Zie hieronder de volledige verklaring:

As the more observant of you may have noticed, we are way past “early 2021” now, and Conan Chop Chop has not yet been released. It has now come to a point where we find ourselves having to reassure people that the game is in fact real, in development, and not just a never-ending April Fools’ Day joke.

In fact, Conan Chop Chop had passed console certification earlier this year and was just a click of a button away from being uploaded to PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch stores. However, some traditions are not easily broken. Play-testing revealed the potential for further improvements to gameplay, leading developer Mighty Kingdom and publisher Funcom to deliberate postponing the game once again.

And while we are well-aware that some people will be disappointed by this news, perhaps even a bit bewildered, we assure you that the positives outweigh the negatives. Just like one of our previous delays was to add online multiplayer mode to Conan Chop Chop, all the other delays have been with the intent of further improving the game, whether it be by adding new features or tweaking existing ones. We also do not want further development of the game to cause unnecessary fatigue.

So, yeah. We failed on our promise, and for that we are sorry. This time, however, we can absolutely guarantee that there will be no more delay announcements. Why? Because this time we’ll not be announcing a new release date until the game is finished, tested, certified and ready for launch. And because our postponement announcer was promised that this would not be a full-time job.