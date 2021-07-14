Ga in oktober naar Smurfenland in Smurfs: Mission Vileaf

Uitgever Microids heeft de releasedatum van de aankomende Smurfen-titel bekendgemaakt.

In april dit jaar werd onthuld dat The Smurfs: Mission Vileaf later dit jaar onder andere naar de Nintendo Switch zal komen. Vandaag kunnen we je ook melden wanneer dat is, via Twitter heeft Microids de releasedatum onthuld. The Smurfs: Mission Vileaf zal vanaf 26 oktober dit jaar speelbaar zijn op Nintendo’s hybride console. The Smurfs: Mission Vileaf zal vol platform-actie zitten en natuurlijk moet je het ook opnemen tegen de nodige vijanden.

Het lijkt daarnaast niet te blijven bij The Smurfs: Mission Vileaf. Deze game is deel van een deal tussen IMPS en Microids, waardoor het logisch lijkt dat we in de toekomst meer smurf-spellen voorgeschoteld krijgen. Vooralsnog kunnen Switch-bezitters dus eerst uitkijken naar Mission Vileaf. Microids op Twitter:

