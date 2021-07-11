Bestandgroottes nieuwe Nintendo Switch-titels bekend

In de Switch eShop zijn weer een aantal nieuwe titels toegevoegd afgelopen week, wij zetten de bestandsgroottes voor jou op een rijtje, zodat je genoeg plek kunt vrij maken in het geheugen:
King’s Bounty II – 8.7GB
Dragon Star Varnir – 7.1GB
Last Stop – 5.4GB
Christmas Tina – 3.2GB
Labyrinth City: Pierre the Maze Detective – 2.6GB
Lotus Reverie: First Nexus – 2.3GB
Red Colony 2 – 1.4GB
Trigger Witch – 1.1GB
Clone Drone in the Danger Zone – 881MB
Our Battle Has Just Begun! episode 1 – 630MB
Foreclosed – 627MB
Lost Grimoires 3: The Forgotten Well – 618MB
Super Squidlit – 413MB
Mind Maze – 341MB
Junkyard Builder – 317MB
Alone With You – 295MB
Sports Pinball Bundle – 266MB
Risk System – 206MB
Word Crush Hidden – 193MB
Defend the Kingdom – 183MB
Defend the Kingdom – 147MB
Dark Fantasy: Jigsaw Puzzle – 128MB
Escape From a Deserted Island: The Adventures of Nyanzou&Kumakichi – Escape Game Series – 102MB
Hunter Shooting Camp – 100MB
3D Air Hockey – 99MB
Squeakers II – 86MB
Wizodd – 65MB
Restless Night – 59MB
Meer nieuws
Kleurrijke beelden van Sonic Colors: Ultimate
Dusk Diver 2 komt naar de Switch
Gameplay beelden Guild of Darksteel