Bestandgroottes nieuwe Nintendo Switch-titels bekend

Heb jij nog genoeg GB vrij op jouw console of geheugenkaart?

In de Switch eShop zijn weer een aantal nieuwe titels toegevoegd afgelopen week, wij zetten de bestandsgroottes voor jou op een rijtje, zodat je genoeg plek kunt vrij maken in het geheugen:

King’s Bounty II – 8.7GB

Dragon Star Varnir – 7.1GB

Last Stop – 5.4GB

Christmas Tina – 3.2GB

Labyrinth City: Pierre the Maze Detective – 2.6GB

Lotus Reverie: First Nexus – 2.3GB

Red Colony 2 – 1.4GB

Trigger Witch – 1.1GB

Clone Drone in the Danger Zone – 881MB

Our Battle Has Just Begun! episode 1 – 630MB

Foreclosed – 627MB

Lost Grimoires 3: The Forgotten Well – 618MB

Super Squidlit – 413MB

Mind Maze – 341MB

Junkyard Builder – 317MB

Alone With You – 295MB

Sports Pinball Bundle – 266MB

Risk System – 206MB

Word Crush Hidden – 193MB

Defend the Kingdom – 183MB

Dark Fantasy: Jigsaw Puzzle – 128MB

Escape From a Deserted Island: The Adventures of Nyanzou&Kumakichi – Escape Game Series – 102MB

Hunter Shooting Camp – 100MB

3D Air Hockey – 99MB

Squeakers II – 86MB

Wizodd – 65MB

Restless Night – 59MB