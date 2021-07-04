Nieuwe bestandsgroottes Switch-titels bekend

Met onder andere Unbound: Worlds Apart, Blaster Master Zero 3 en meer!
Er zijn weer een hoop nieuwe bestandsgroottes te vinden in de Nintendo eShop. De grootste deze week is Samurai Warriors 5 en bedraagt 9,2GB. De kleinste van de week is net iets meer dan 50MB namelijk Egg Up en is 51MB groot. Ga jij een van deze spellen halen? Laat het ons weten in de reacties.
- Samurai Warriors 5 – 9,2GB
- Shadowverse: Champion’s Battle – 7,4GB
- Dark Nights with Poe and Munro – 5,8GB
- Dreamscaper – 4,6GB
- Unbound: Worlds Apart – 4,4GB
- Ayo the Clown – 3,6GB
- Paint the Town Red – 2,6GB
- Boomerang X – 1,9GB
- Bai Qu: Hundreds of Melodies – 1,9GB
- PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls – 1,7GB
- Heart of the Woods – 1,2GB
- Masagoro – 1,1GB
- Ruvato: Original Complex – 868MB
- Monster Harvest – 774MB
- Shopping Mall Parking Lot – 739MB
- Foreclosed – 627MB
- Papa’s Quiz – 508MB
- Beauty Bounce – 242MB
- Induction – 204MB
- Marbles Rush – 194MB
- Within the Blade – 179MB
- Rubix Roller – 161MB
- Blaster Master Zero 3 – 155MB
- Rogue Wizards – 147MB
- Guild of Darksteel – 138MB
- Fantasy Cards – 117MB
- My Little Fruit Juice Booth – 113MB
- Infinite Golf 2 – 79MB
- Nyakamon Adventures – 73MB
- Wizodd – 65MB
- Super Archer – 63MB
- Blitz Breaker – 62MB
- Egg Up – 51MB
