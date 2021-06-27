Bestandgroottes nieuwe Nintendo Switch-titels bekend

Past het nog op jouw geheugenkaartje?

In de Switch eShop zijn weer een aantal nieuwe titels toegevoegd afgelopen week, wij zetten de bestandsgroottes voor jou op een rijtje:

The Silver Case 2425 – 9.0GB

Foodtruck Arena – 3.7GB

Sky: Children of the Light – 2.5GB

Aery – Calm Mind – 2.2GB

Bustafellows – 1.9GB

Indigo 7 Quest for love – 1.9GB

Monument – 1.9GB

Kirakira Stars Idol Project Reika – 1.5GB

Crash Drive 3 – 1.4GB

Witch Spring 3 Re:Fine – 1.3GB

Discolored – 969MB

Macrotis: A Mother’s Journey – 920MB

Onirike – 907MB

Clone Drone in the Danger Zone – 881MB

Lambs on the Road: The Beginning – 721MB

Our Battle Has Just Begun! Episode 1 – 630MB

Aria Chronicle – 432MB

Fates of Ort – 313MB

Path: Through the Forest – 320MB

Best Day Ever – 318MB

Sports Pinball Bundle – 266MB

Hope’s Farm – 251MB

Kickerinho World – 238MB

Alphadia Genesis 2 – 186MB

Mighty Aphid – 155MB

Super Destronaut DX-2 – 139MB

Connect Bricks – 136MB

Dark Fantasy: Jigsaw Puzzle – 128MB

Snake It ‘Til You Make It – 84MB

Infinite Golf 2 – 79MB

Wizodd – 65MB

Mina & Michi – 40MB