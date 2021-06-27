Daily Nintendo

Jouw online Nintendo Magazine

Bestandgroottes nieuwe Nintendo Switch-titels bekend

Vera 27/06/2021
Past het nog op jouw geheugenkaartje?

In de Switch eShop zijn weer een aantal nieuwe titels toegevoegd afgelopen week, wij zetten de bestandsgroottes voor jou op een rijtje:

The Silver Case 2425 – 9.0GB
Foodtruck Arena – 3.7GB
Sky: Children of the Light – 2.5GB
Aery – Calm Mind – 2.2GB
Bustafellows – 1.9GB
Indigo 7 Quest for love – 1.9GB
Monument – 1.9GB
Kirakira Stars Idol Project Reika – 1.5GB
Crash Drive 3 – 1.4GB
Witch Spring 3 Re:Fine – 1.3GB
Discolored – 969MB
Macrotis: A Mother’s Journey – 920MB
Onirike – 907MB
Clone Drone in the Danger Zone – 881MB
Lambs on the Road: The Beginning – 721MB
Our Battle Has Just Begun! Episode 1 – 630MB
Aria Chronicle – 432MB
Fates of Ort – 313MB
Path: Through the Forest – 320MB
Best Day Ever – 318MB
Sports Pinball Bundle – 266MB
Hope’s Farm – 251MB
Kickerinho World – 238MB
Alphadia Genesis 2 – 186MB
Mighty Aphid – 155MB
Super Destronaut DX-2 – 139MB
Connect Bricks – 136MB
Dark Fantasy: Jigsaw Puzzle – 128MB
Snake It ‘Til You Make It – 84MB
Infinite Golf 2 – 79MB
Wizodd – 65MB
Mina & Michi – 40MB

