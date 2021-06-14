Zombies Ate My Neighbors en Ghoul Patrol komen fysiek naar de Switch

Vanaf 18 juni kunnen PS4- en Switch-eigenaren een combo-pakket van twee klassieke spellen bestellen via Limited Run Games. Het pakket bestaande uit remastered versies van Zombies Ate My Neighbors en Ghoul Patrol zijn vanaf dan beschikbaar. De combo van beide games zal maar $34,99 worden en bevat al een kleine bonus voor de verzamelaars. Dit in de vorm van een retro 3D-bril en een boekje met 3D-afbeeldingen. Daarnaast zal er een collectors edition komen met een flinke lading aan goodies voor $99,99.
Retro verzamelaars krijgen ook een speciale behandeling aangezien de spellen ook opnieuw uitgegeven worden voor klassieke consoles. Zombies Ate My Neighbors verschijnt voor de SNES en Genesis en Ghoul Patrol voor de NES. De normale versies hiervan worden $59,99 en een premium edition zal $89,99 gaan kosten. Wat er precies in elk pakket zit zie je in het overzicht hieronder.
Zombies Ate My Neighbors and Ghoul Patrol Standard Edition (Switch/PS4) $34.99
- A physical copy of the game
- 3-D Gallery Manual
- Zeke’s 3-D Glasses
Zombies Ate My Neighbors and Ghoul Patrol Collector’s Edition (Switch/PS4) $99.99
- Standard Edition of the game
- Premium Collector’s Box with spinning hypno disc
- Retro Box
- 3-D Steelbook
- Reversible 18’ x 24’ Poster
- 10 Monster Cards
- Official Soundtrack Collection
- Functional Replica Water Gun
Zombies Ate My Neighbors Standard Edition (SNES/Genesis) $59.99
- A playable copy of the original game on SNES or Genesis with corresponding retro packaging
Zombies Ate My Neighbors Collector’s Edition (SNES/Genesis) $89.99
- A playable copy of the original game on SNES or Genesis with corresponding retro packaging
- Reversible 18’ x 24’ Poster
- Art Cards
- Commemorative Metal Coin
- Original Soundtrack
- Zeke’s 3-D Glasses
- 3-D Manual
- Julia Enamel Pin (Genesis only)
- Zeke Enamel Pin (SNES only)
Ghoul Patrol Standard Edition NES $59.99
- A playable copy of the original Ghoul Patrol on SNES with retro packaging
Ghoul Patrol Collector’s Edition NES $89.99
- A playable copy of original Ghoul Patrol on SNES with retro packaging
- Commemorative Metal Coin
- Original soundtrack
- 3-D Glasses Enamel Pin
- Art Cards
- Zeke and Julia Acrylic Standees
- Reversible 18” x 24’ Poster
