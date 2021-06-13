Nieuwe bestandsgroottes Switch-titels bekend

Met onder andere Doki Doki Literature Club Plus en Bear's Restaurant.
Er zijn weer een hoop nieuwe bestandsgroottes te vinden in de Nintendo eShop. De grootste van deze week is Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions en bedraagt 6,7GB. Te kleinste van de week is Bear’s Restaurant en tikt net boven de 50MB. Ga jij een van deze spellen halen? Laten het weten in de reacties.
- Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions – 6,7GB
- Plastic Rebellion – 6,0GB
- The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos – Chicken Edition – 3,0GB
- Empire of Angels IV – 2,8GB
- Akiba’s Trip: Hellbound & Debriefed – 1,9GB
- Cross the Moon – 1,8GB
- A Tale of Synapse: The Chaos Theories – 1,4GB
- Promesa – 1,3GB
- Heart of the Woods – 1,2GB
- Doki Doki Literature Club Plus – 1,1GB
- Lambs on the Road: The Beginning – 721MB
- Bitmaster – 355MB
- Path: Through the Forest – 320MB
- Super Cable Boy – 281MB
- 7 Years From Now – 257MB
- Rotund Takeoff – 247MB
- #1 Crosswords Bundle – 215MB
- Aquatic Rampage – 94MB
- Nyakamon Adventures – 73MB
- Rangerdog – 68MB
- Cannon Army – 57MB
- Bear’s Restaurant – 52MB
Meer nieuws
Mythic Ocean komt naar de Switch, demo nu beschikbaar
Video: Ubisoft ontwikkelaars praten over Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
Hoa krijgt weer nieuwe release datum