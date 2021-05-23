Daily Nintendo

Nieuwe bestandsgroottes Switch-titels bekend

Robin 23/05/2021
Er zijn weer een hoop nieuwe bestandsgroottes bekend.

Er zijn weer een hoop nieuwe bestandsgroottes bekend gemaakt in de Nintendo eShop. Deze week is Life of Fly 2 de grootste en bedraagt 7,7GB. De kleinste van de week is Color Dots Connect en is iets groter dan 50MB. De volledige lijst kun je hieronder bekijken.

  • Life of Fly 2 – 7,7GB
  • Aluna: Sentinel of the Shards – 7,3GB
  • Earth Defense Force: World Brothers – 6,0GB
  • Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection – 3,8GB
  • Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World – 2,9GB
  • Weaving Tides – 2,4GB
  • Sumire – 2,1GB
  • Bakumatsu Renka SHINSENGUMI – 1,9GB
  • The Falconeer: Warrior Edition – 1,2GB
  • Family Mysteries 3: Criminal Mindset – 797MB
  • Skellboy Refractured – 789MB
  • Mini Car Racing – 749MB
  • LOVE – A Puzzle Box Filled with Stories – 742MB
  • Sludge Life – 735MB
  • Pecaminosa – 492MB
  • Wicce – 440MB
  • Eight Dragons – 393MB
  • Long Ago: A Puzzle Tale – 377MB
  • Off And On Again – 375MB
  • 32 Secs – 342MB
  • Stray Cat Doors 2 – 337MB
  • Regina & Mac World – 204MB
  • Basketball Pinball – 159MB
  • A Little Lily Princess – 154MB
  • Connect Color Dots: Fun Water Flow Pipe Line Art Puzzle Game – 154MB
  • Cape’s Escape Game 2.5th Room – 108MB
  • Skittles – 102MB
  • Motif – 100MB
  • Strike Daz Cans – 72MB
  • FreeCell Solitaire Collection – 68MB
  • Crossbow Crusade – 68MB
  • Eat your Letters – 54MB
  • Color Dots Connect – 51MB
