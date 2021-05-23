Nieuwe bestandsgroottes Switch-titels bekend

Er zijn weer een hoop nieuwe bestandsgroottes bekend.
Er zijn weer een hoop nieuwe bestandsgroottes bekend gemaakt in de Nintendo eShop. Deze week is Life of Fly 2 de grootste en bedraagt 7,7GB. De kleinste van de week is Color Dots Connect en is iets groter dan 50MB. De volledige lijst kun je hieronder bekijken.
- Life of Fly 2 – 7,7GB
- Aluna: Sentinel of the Shards – 7,3GB
- Earth Defense Force: World Brothers – 6,0GB
- Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection – 3,8GB
- Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World – 2,9GB
- Weaving Tides – 2,4GB
- Sumire – 2,1GB
- Bakumatsu Renka SHINSENGUMI – 1,9GB
- The Falconeer: Warrior Edition – 1,2GB
- Family Mysteries 3: Criminal Mindset – 797MB
- Skellboy Refractured – 789MB
- Mini Car Racing – 749MB
- LOVE – A Puzzle Box Filled with Stories – 742MB
- Sludge Life – 735MB
- Pecaminosa – 492MB
- Wicce – 440MB
- Eight Dragons – 393MB
- Long Ago: A Puzzle Tale – 377MB
- Off And On Again – 375MB
- 32 Secs – 342MB
- Stray Cat Doors 2 – 337MB
- Regina & Mac World – 204MB
- Basketball Pinball – 159MB
- A Little Lily Princess – 154MB
- Connect Color Dots: Fun Water Flow Pipe Line Art Puzzle Game – 154MB
- Cape’s Escape Game 2.5th Room – 108MB
- Skittles – 102MB
- Motif – 100MB
- Strike Daz Cans – 72MB
- FreeCell Solitaire Collection – 68MB
- Crossbow Crusade – 68MB
- Eat your Letters – 54MB
- Color Dots Connect – 51MB
