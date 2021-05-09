Nieuwe bestandsgroottes Switch-titels bekend

Net zoals elke week verschijnen er ook weer in de tweede week van mei 2021 vele nieuwe spellen in de Nintendo eShop. Het is altijd even afwachten of er wat leuks tussen zit, maar natuurlijk ook of er nog genoeg vrije ruimte beschikbaar is op jouw Nintendo Switch. Door middel van onderstaande lijst kun je alvast een kijkje nemen hoeveel GigaByte een game daadwerkelijk in beslag neemt. In de lijst van aankomende week neemt de grootste titel, Beautiful Desolation, maar liefst 11.1 GigaByte aan ruimte in beslag en de kleinste titel, Rift Racoon, maar 58 MegaByte.
Ben je benieuwd naar alle titels die binnenkort in eShop verschijnen, inclusief hun grootte? Bekijk dan onderstaande lijst.
- Beautiful Desolation – 11.1GB
- Outbreak: Endless Nightmares – 7.1GB
- Port Royale 4 – 6.2GB
- SnowRunner – 5.0GB
- The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom – 4.3GB
- Tested on Humans: Escape Room – 3.2GB
- Cotton Reboot! – 2.7GB
- Mutazione – 2.4GB
- Fire: Ungh’s Quest – 2.4GB
- Dariusburst: Another Chronicle EX+ – 2.2GB
- DreamWorks Spirit Lucky’s Big Adventure – 1.7GB
- Karma. Incarnation 1 – 1.7GB
- Horse Club Adventures – 1.4GB
- Winds of Change – 1.3GB
- The Sisters – Party of the Year – 1.3GB
- Just Die Already – 1.2GB
- Project: Knight – 1.1GB
- Cosmic Top Secret – 1.0GB
- Route Me Mail and Delivery Co – 1.0GB
- Game Builder Garage – 995MB
- Color Your World – 840MB
- #Wish travel, Super Puzzles Dream – 764MB
- Connection reHaunted – 734MB
- Invirium – 661MB
- Turbo Skiddy Racing – 614MB
- Rising Hell – 577MB
- Very Very Valet – 444MB
- Death Crown – 328MB
- Crying Suns – 290MB
- Astalon: Tears of the Earth – 271MB
- Jetboard Joust – 233MB
- Space Commander: War and Trade – 207MB
- #1 Anagrams – 185MB
- KASIORI – 181MB
- Rise of the Slime – 153MB
- Bounce Mania – 110MB
- Super Shape Shooter – 100MB
- Solitaire Card Games – 78MB
- Rabisco+ – 68MB
- Rift Racoon – 58MB
Welk van bovenstaande spellen verheug jij je het meest op? Laat het ons weten in de reacties, wij zijn erg benieuwd!
