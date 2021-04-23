Winnaars 2021 D.I.C.E. Awards bekend gemaakt

Welke spellen zijn er allemaal in de prijzen gevallen?

Gisteren zijn in de 24e D.I.C.E. awards de winnaars bekend gemaakt. Hier zitten enkele niet-Nintendo spellen tussen, maar ook een paar spellen die het zeker waard zijn om op te zoeken mocht je ze nog niet kennen. De grootste, en duidelijke winnaar is Hades. Het spel valt bij vele awards hoog in de prijzen en ook bij onze review kunnen we niet anders dan met lof over de game praten. Niet getreurd, ook Animal Crossing: New Horizons wint een categorie. Hieronder de hele lijst van categorieën, genomineerden en de winnaars..

SPEL VAN HET JAAR

– Animal Crossing: New Horizons

– Final Fantasy VII Remake

– Ghost of Tsushima

– Hades – WINNAAR

– The Last of Us Part II

Uitstekende Prestatie in Game Directie

– Ghost of Tsushima

– Hades – WINNAAR

– Half-Life: Alyx

– Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

– The Last of Us Part II

Uitstekende Prestatie in Game Design

– Ghost of Tsushima

– Hades – WINNAAR

– Half-Life: Alyx

– The Last of Us Part 2

– Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Actie Spel van het jaar

– Doom Eternal

– Hades – WINNAAR

– Half-Life: Alyx

– Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

– Nioh 2

Avontuur Spel van het jaar

– Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

– Ghost of Tsushima – WINNAAR

– Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

– The Last of Us Part 2

– Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Familie Spel van het jaar

– Animal Crossing: New Horizons – WINNAAR

– Astro’s Playroom

– Dreams

– Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

– Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Vecht Spel van het jaar

– EA Sports UFC 4

– Granblue Fantasy Versus

– Mortal Kobat 11 Ultimate – WINNAAR

– Them’s Fightin’ Herds

Race Spel van het jaar

– DIRT 5

– F1 2020

– Mario Kart Live – WINNAAR

Role-Playing Spel van het jaar

– Cyberpunk 2077

– Final Fantasy VII Remake – WINNAAR

– Persona 5 Royal

– Wasteland 3

– Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Sport Spel van het jaar

– EA Sports FIFA 21

– MLB The Show 20

– NBA 2K21

– PGA Tour 2K21

– Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 – WINNAAR

Strategie/Simulatie Spel van het jaar

– Crusader Kings 3

– Desperadoes 3

– Microsoft Flight Simulator – WINNAAR

– Monster Train

– Per Aspera

Meeslepende Realiteit Spel van het jaar

– Half-Life: Alyx – WINNAAR

– Mario Kart Live

– Museum of Other Realities

– Paper Beast

– Tempest

Mobiel Spel van het jaar

– HoloVista

– Legends of Runeterra – WINNAAR

– Little Orpheus

– Song of Bloom

– South of the Circle

Online Spel van het jaar

– Animal Crossing: New Horizons

– Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War

– Fall Guys – WINNAAR

– Ultimate Knockout

– Ghost of Tsushima

– Tetris Effect: Connected

Uitstekende Prestatie in Animatie

– Final Fantasy VII Remake

– Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

– The Last of Us Part II – WINNAAR

– Ori and the Will of the Wisps

– Spiritfarer

Uitstekende Prestatie in Art Directie

– Ghost of Tsushima – WINNAAR

– Hades

– The Last of Us Part II

– Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

– Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Uitstekende Prestatie in Karakter

– Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Eivor Varinsdottir

– Hades – Zagreus

– The Last of Us Part 2 – Abby

– The Last of Us Part 2 – Ellie

– Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales – Miles Morales – WINNAAR

Uitstekende Prestatie in Originele Muziek Compositie

– Carrion

– Ghost of Tsushima – WINNAAR

– Little Orpheus

– Ori and the Will of the Wisps

– The Pathless

Uitstekende Prestatie in Audio Design

– Dreams

– Ghost of Tsushima – WINNAAR

– The Last of Us Part 2

– Ori and the Will of the Wisps

– Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Uitstekende Prestatie in Verhaal

– 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

– Ghost of Tsushima

– Hades

– Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

– The Last of Us Part 2 – WINNAAR

Uitstekende Technische Prestatie

– Dreams – WINNAAR

– Ghost of Tsushima

– The Last of Us Part 2

– Mario Kart Live

– Microsoft Flight Simulator

Meeslepende Realiteit Technische Prestatie

– Half-Life: Alyx – WINNAAR

– Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

– Museum of Other Realities

– Paper Beast

– Tempest

Uitstekende Prestatie voor een Onafhankelijk Spel

– Coffee Talk

– Hades – WINNAAR

– If Found…

– Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

– Noita

Genoeg bekende namen, misschien flink wat onbekende namen, één ding is zeker: mocht er winnaars tussen zitten die je nog niet kent, dan zijn die het dus zeker waard om even op te zoeken! Fall Guys is er nog niet voor de Nintendo Switch op het moment, maar komt er wel aan. Welke winnaars had je verwacht? En welke misschien juist helemaal niet?