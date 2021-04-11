Furukawa over nieuwe IP’s, nieuwe Switch en Animal Crossing

In een interview met Nikkei (en vertaald door NintendoEverything) praat de President van Nintendo over verschillende aspecten van hun strategie. Zo komen semiconductors aan bod, maar ook de toekomst van spellen als Animal Crossing en hoe ze kijken naar nieuwe series.

Zo heeft het succes van Animal Crossing en andere spellen met lange levensduur gezorgd dat Nintendo hier rekening mee gaat houden in de toekomst met ontwikkelen van spellen. Daarnaast benadrukt Furukawa nog eens dat Nintendo spellen wilt leveren die contact met vrienden en familie toestaan.

“It’s true that our recent growth has stemmed from the need for people to stay at home. Even though (Japan’s) state of emergency is over, people are spending more time at home than before. As games with long lifespans like Animal Crossing become more accepted, we believe this will have a significant impact on future development. We want to provide games that can allow communication between friends and families.”

Van de week werd bekend dat Sony met PlayStation een strategie aanhoudt waarmee ze focussen op vier grote studio’s. Er is bij Sony voor kleinere studio’s weinig ruimte om nieuwe IP’s te ontwikkelen. Nintendo staat hier echter compleet tegenover. Furukawa zegt namelijk dat ze niet alleen hun grote series willen gebruiken, maar ook constant bezig zijn voor nieuwe series en ervaringen. In dezelfde ademteug benoemt die ook meteen de wensen voor een betere Switch. Nintendo is volgens hem altijd bezig met nieuwe hardware, maar de kosten of technologische limitaties houden ze soms tegen.

As we spend more time in our homes, we are becoming increasingly spoiled for choice when it comes to entertainment. For people to choose to play our games with their limited free time, the games must be interesting. Competition is fierce, and we’re not looking at the current situation lightly. We are constantly looking out for new ideas and researching what we can utilize next. In the future, we want to not only work on our staple series like Mario and Zelda but also work on new games and new series.

(Regarding the calls for a new Switch model) We’re constantly thinking about ideas for new consoles, but many ideas simply aren’t feasible because of cost or limitations in technology. We devote a lot of resources into developing technology in case any of these ideas become feasible in the future.

Shuntaro Furukawa