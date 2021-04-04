Nieuwe bestandsgroottes Switch-titels bekend

De lijst met bestandsgroottes voor deze week is weer bekend. De grootste opslagslurpers zijn MotoGP 21 (9.0GB), Death end re;Quest (8.0GB) en Breathedge, die 7.4GB in beslag neemt. Ga jij een van deze games aan je collectie toevoegen (wellicht voor pasen)? Laat het ons weten in de reacties!
MotoGP 21 – 9.0GB
Death end re;Quest – 8.0GB
Breathedge – 7.4GB
Grisaia Phantom Trigger 01 to 05 – 6.1GB
Island – 3.3GB
Team Troopers – 2.6GB
War Of Stealth – assassin – 2.5GB
Poison Control – 2.0GB
CyberTaxi – 1.5GB
Pocoyo Party – 1.4GB
Say No! More – 950MB
Buildings Have Feelings Too! – 920MB
Isolomus – 634MB
Taiwan Monster Fruit : Prologue – 599MB
Skyland: Heart of the Mountain – 555MB
Pixel Game Maker Series Osyaberi! Horijyo! Holin Slash – 519MB
Delicious! Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire – 481MB
Moon Raider – 448MB
Livestream: Escape from Hotel Izanami – 407MB
Ravensword: Shadowlands – 396MB
Candy Match Kiddies – 273MB
Reknum Cheri Dreamland – 254MB
Astro Aqua Kitty – 240MB
Cannon Brawl – 224MB
Legends of Talia: Arcadia – 173MB
.cat – 147MB
Yoko & Yuki: Dr. Rat’s Revenge – 145MB
Toree 3D – 141MB
Road Fury – 107MB
Graviter – 101MB
Potion Party – 83MB
Dungholes – 72MB
Super Fowlst 2 – 62MB
ReactorX – 51MB
