Nieuwe bestandsgroottes Switch titels bekend

Deze week zien we dat Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin bijna 15GB in beslag neemt.

Er zijn weer nieuwe Switch bestandsgroottes bekend. Deze week zien we dat Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin bijna 15GB in beslag neemt. Dit is verreweg de grootste game qua bestandsgroottes deze week, want de volgende (The House in Fata Morgana) is 3.2Gb groot. Welk spel uit de lijst ga jij halen? Laat het ons weten!

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin – 14.6GB

The House in Fata Morgana – 3.2GB

Ty the Tasmanian Tiger 2: Bush Rescue HD – 2.5GB

What the Dub?! – 1.1GB

Rainbocorns – 943MB

Street Racing: Tokyo Rush – 829MB

Gallic Wars: Battle Simulator – 766MB

Deiland: Pocket Planet Edition – 761MB

Rain on Your Parade – 679MB

Moorhuhn Kart 2 – 655MB

Taiwan Monster Fruit – 599MB

Don’t Give Up: A Cynical Tale – 566MB

Knight Squad 2 – 564MB

Always Sometimes Monsters – 527MB

Smelter – 386MB

Stick Fight: The Game – 273MB

Luckslinger – 224MB

Cannon Brawl – 224MB

Sakura In Gameland – 222MB

Stacks On Stacks (On Stacks) – 215MB

Total Arcade Racing – 212MB

Storm Tale – 210MB

Acalesia – 200MB

Good Night, Knight – 179MB

Balloon Girl – 173MB

What Comes After – 170MB

Squad Killer – 155MB

Train Station Simulator – 124MB

Dungeon and Puzzles – 73MB

Abbie’s Farm for kids and toddlers – 41MB