Nieuwe bestandsgroottes Switch titels bekend

Er zijn weer nieuwe Switch bestandsgroottes bekend. Deze week zien we dat Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin bijna 15GB in beslag neemt. Dit is verreweg de grootste game qua bestandsgroottes deze week, want de volgende (The House in Fata Morgana) is 3.2Gb groot. Welk spel uit de lijst ga jij halen? Laat het ons weten!
Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin – 14.6GB
The House in Fata Morgana – 3.2GB
Ty the Tasmanian Tiger 2: Bush Rescue HD – 2.5GB
What the Dub?! – 1.1GB
Rainbocorns – 943MB
Street Racing: Tokyo Rush – 829MB
Gallic Wars: Battle Simulator – 766MB
Deiland: Pocket Planet Edition – 761MB
Rain on Your Parade – 679MB
Moorhuhn Kart 2 – 655MB
Taiwan Monster Fruit – 599MB
Don’t Give Up: A Cynical Tale – 566MB
Knight Squad 2 – 564MB
Always Sometimes Monsters – 527MB
Smelter – 386MB
Stick Fight: The Game – 273MB
Luckslinger – 224MB
Cannon Brawl – 224MB
Sakura In Gameland – 222MB
Stacks On Stacks (On Stacks) – 215MB
Total Arcade Racing – 212MB
Storm Tale – 210MB
Acalesia – 200MB
Good Night, Knight – 179MB
Balloon Girl – 173MB
What Comes After – 170MB
Squad Killer – 155MB
Train Station Simulator – 124MB
Dungeon and Puzzles – 73MB
Abbie’s Farm for kids and toddlers – 41MB
