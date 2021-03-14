Nieuwe bestandsgroottes Switch-titels bekend

Met onder andere SaGa Frontier Remastered, Castaway Paradise en Bladed Fury.

Er zijn weer een hoop nieuwe bestandsgroottes te vinden in de Nintendo eShop. De grootste van deze week is Lost Words: Beyond the Page en neemt 4,8GB in beslag. De kleinste van de week is Gun Skaters met 146MB. Ga jij een van deze spellen binnenkort halen? Laat het ons weten in de reacties.

Lost Words: Beyond the Page – 4,8GB

DARQ Complete Edition – 4,7GB

SaGa Frontier Remastered – 3,4GB

Island – 3,3GB

Vaporum: Lockdown – 2,8GB

Under: Depths of Fear – 2,3GB

Synergia – 1,2GB

Space Otter Charlie – 1,2GB

Bladed Fury – 755MB

Mermaid Castle – 693MB

Cargo Crew Driver – 665MB

Magic Twins – 657MB

Raiders Of The Lost Island – 631MB

MazM: The Phantom of the Opera – 596MB

Castaway Paradise – 547MB

Beach Buggy Racing 2: Island Adventure – 349MB

Can’t Drive This – 275MB

Osyaberi! Puzzle Chigatan ～Spot the Differences with Everyone～ – 268MB

Toon Shooters 2 – 235MB

BodyQuest – 221MB

Uchu Shinshuchu – 220MB

Olympic Boxing – 185MB

Future Aero Racing S Ultra – 184MB

Rip Them Off – 178MB

Unblock Brick – 150MB

Gun Skaters – 146MB