Nieuwe bestandsgroottes Switch-titels bekend

Met onder andere SaGa Frontier Remastered, Castaway Paradise en Bladed Fury.
Er zijn weer een hoop nieuwe bestandsgroottes te vinden in de Nintendo eShop. De grootste van deze week is Lost Words: Beyond the Page en neemt 4,8GB in beslag. De kleinste van de week is Gun Skaters met 146MB. Ga jij een van deze spellen binnenkort halen? Laat het ons weten in de reacties.
- Lost Words: Beyond the Page – 4,8GB
- DARQ Complete Edition – 4,7GB
- SaGa Frontier Remastered – 3,4GB
- Island – 3,3GB
- Vaporum: Lockdown – 2,8GB
- Under: Depths of Fear – 2,3GB
- Synergia – 1,2GB
- Space Otter Charlie – 1,2GB
- Bladed Fury – 755MB
- Mermaid Castle – 693MB
- Cargo Crew Driver – 665MB
- Magic Twins – 657MB
- Raiders Of The Lost Island – 631MB
- MazM: The Phantom of the Opera – 596MB
- Castaway Paradise – 547MB
- Beach Buggy Racing 2: Island Adventure – 349MB
- Can’t Drive This – 275MB
- Osyaberi! Puzzle Chigatan ～Spot the Differences with Everyone～ – 268MB
- Toon Shooters 2 – 235MB
- BodyQuest – 221MB
- Uchu Shinshuchu – 220MB
- Olympic Boxing – 185MB
- Future Aero Racing S Ultra – 184MB
- Rip Them Off – 178MB
- Unblock Brick – 150MB
- Gun Skaters – 146MB
