Knockout City Switch beta komt in April

EA en Velan Studios hebben hun plannen aangekondigd om een cross-platform beta te houden voor Knockout City. Deze beta staat gepland voor 2 tot 4 april. in de beta krijg je de kans om deze op trefbal geïnspireerde multiplayer game uit te proberen op de Switch, en zal je het kunnen opnemen tegen spelers op de PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One en Xbox Series X. Hieronder kun je de officiële aankondiging lezen:

We’re taking the brawl to PC on Steam and Origin, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S | X for this cross-platform beta! So grab your friends and get ready to hit the streets in style. Dominate across a new map and get a feel for the arsenal of Special Balls at your disposal. Check out our new playlist to take down rivals as a team or face off 1v1 for glory.

HOW DOES IT WORK?

All you gotta do to join the cross-play beta is simply fill out the registration form now! You’ll be able to pick your platform as you do.