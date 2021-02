Can’t Drive This komt in maart naar de Nintendo Switch

Yes! Finally! We have a release date! 🥳



Can't Drive This is launching on Friday, March 19th on:

– Steam

– Nintendo Switch

– PlayStation 4 & 5 (digital & boxed!)

– Xbox



Please help us with a retweet to spread the word!❤️



🚗💥🚗💥🚗💥🚗💥 pic.twitter.com/f88yTUsyP9