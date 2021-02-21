Nieuwe bestandsgroottes Switch-titels bekend

Er zijn weer een hoop nieuwe bestandsgroottes bekend.
Er zijn weer een hoop nieuwe bestandsgroottes te vinden in de Nintendo eShop. De grootste van deze week is AnShi en is 6,3GB groot. De kleinste van de week is 59MB groot. Ga jij een van deze spellen binnenkort halen? Laat het ons weten in de reacties.
- AnShi – 6,3GB
- Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse – 3.9GB
- Clocker – 2,8GB
- Battle Brothers – A Turn Based Tactical RPG – 2,8GB
- Lawnmower Game: Racing – 2,1GB
- Minute of Islands – 1,7GB
- Mike Dies – 1,6GB
- Harvest Moon: One World – 1,2GB
- Dat Gaem – 977MB
- Task Force Delta – Afghanistan – 964MB
- Kill It With Fire – 851MB
- Blastful – 785MB
- Katana Kata – 777MB
- Wind Peaks – 708MB
- Demon Hunter: Revelation – 693MB
- Monster Truck XT Airport Derby – 678MB
- Littlewood – 371MB
- iota – 355MB
- Under Leaves – 322MB
- Ruinverse – 232MB
- Legal Dungeon – 153MB
- GraviFire – 148MB
- Give It Up! Bouncy – 141MB
- Thunderflash – 112MB
- PAKO Caravan – 103MB
- Dynos & Ghosts – 68MB
- Night Vision – 66MB
- Codebreaker Puzzle 1000! ENG & JAN – 59MB
