Nieuwe bestandsgroottes Switch-titels bekend

Er zijn weer een hoop nieuwe bestandsgroottes bekend.

Er zijn weer een hoop nieuwe bestandsgroottes te vinden in de Nintendo eShop. De grootste van deze week is AnShi en is 6,3GB groot. De kleinste van de week is 59MB groot. Ga jij een van deze spellen binnenkort halen? Laat het ons weten in de reacties.

AnShi – 6,3GB

Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse – 3.9GB

Clocker – 2,8GB

Battle Brothers – A Turn Based Tactical RPG – 2,8GB

Lawnmower Game: Racing – 2,1GB

Minute of Islands – 1,7GB

Mike Dies – 1,6GB

Harvest Moon: One World – 1,2GB

Dat Gaem – 977MB

Task Force Delta – Afghanistan – 964MB

Kill It With Fire – 851MB

Blastful – 785MB

Katana Kata – 777MB

Wind Peaks – 708MB

Demon Hunter: Revelation – 693MB

Monster Truck XT Airport Derby – 678MB

Littlewood – 371MB

iota – 355MB

Under Leaves – 322MB

Ruinverse – 232MB

Legal Dungeon – 153MB

GraviFire – 148MB

Give It Up! Bouncy – 141MB

Thunderflash – 112MB

PAKO Caravan – 103MB

Dynos & Ghosts – 68MB

Night Vision – 66MB

Codebreaker Puzzle 1000! ENG & JAN – 59MB