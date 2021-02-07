Bestandsgroottes verschillende Switch-titels bekend

Met onder andere Apex Legends, PUSS! en UnderMine.

Er zijn weer een hoop nieuwe titels in de eShop verschenen. Deze geven alvast wat extra informatie zoals de bestandsgrootte. De grootste van deze week is Apex Legends welke 15,2GB nodig heeft, maar in de eShop staat dat je tenminste 30GB ruimte nodig hebt. De kleinste van de week is Halloween Forever met 60MB. Ga jij een van deze spellen halen? Laat het ons weten.

Apex Legends – 15,2GB

Contract Killers – 2,9GB

Hellpoint – 2,0GB

King of Seas – 980MB

Dry Drowning – 932MB

Astrologaster – 681MB

UnderMine – 677MB

Negative: The Way of Shinobi – 655MB

PUSS! – 592MB

Healer’s Quest – 590MB

Summer Catchers – 492MB

Baobabs Mausoleum Grindhouse Edition – 448MB

Aground – 382MB

Johnny Bonasera Full Season – 292MB

Anodyne 2: Return to Dust – 271MB

UltraGoodness 2 – 203MB

#1 Crosswords – 162MB

#SinucaAttack – 142MB

Speed Limit – 133MB

Cape’s Escape Game 2nd room – 113MB

Void Gore – 85MB

Halloween Forever – 60MB