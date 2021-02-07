Bestandsgroottes verschillende Switch-titels bekend

Met onder andere Apex Legends, PUSS! en UnderMine.
Er zijn weer een hoop nieuwe titels in de eShop verschenen. Deze geven alvast wat extra informatie zoals de bestandsgrootte. De grootste van deze week is Apex Legends welke 15,2GB nodig heeft, maar in de eShop staat dat je tenminste 30GB ruimte nodig hebt. De kleinste van de week is Halloween Forever met 60MB. Ga jij een van deze spellen halen? Laat het ons weten.
- Apex Legends – 15,2GB
- Contract Killers – 2,9GB
- Hellpoint – 2,0GB
- King of Seas – 980MB
- Dry Drowning – 932MB
- Astrologaster – 681MB
- UnderMine – 677MB
- Negative: The Way of Shinobi – 655MB
- PUSS! – 592MB
- Healer’s Quest – 590MB
- Summer Catchers – 492MB
- Baobabs Mausoleum Grindhouse Edition – 448MB
- Aground – 382MB
- Johnny Bonasera Full Season – 292MB
- Anodyne 2: Return to Dust – 271MB
- UltraGoodness 2 – 203MB
- #1 Crosswords – 162MB
- #SinucaAttack – 142MB
- Speed Limit – 133MB
- Cape’s Escape Game 2nd room – 113MB
- Void Gore – 85MB
- Halloween Forever – 60MB
