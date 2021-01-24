Nintendo Switch krijgt eerste NASCAR-titel

Motorsport Games brengt NASCAR dit jaar naar Nintendo's hybride console.

Als er één serie is welke tot nu toe vrijwel compleet afwezig is geweest op de Nintendo-consoles, dan is het de NASCAR-serie wel. Binnenkort komt hier echter verandering in, Motorsport Games heeft namelijk laten weten dat de serie later dit jaar naar de Nintendo Switch zal komen. In een interview met Motorsport.com werd de titel bevestigd.

De NASCAR-spellen draaien om rasendsnelle races maar zijn niet per definitie geliefd bij elke race-fan. Met name de eenvoudige parkoersen en de vooral Amerikaanse coureurs zorgen ervoor dat de sport buiten de Verenigde Staten niet al te populair is.

“In 2021, we plan to release a couple of more games and expand our platforms. One thing that we’re actively working on is bringing NASCAR to the Nintendo Switch platform. That’s going to be the first time on Nintendo Switch. We’re excited about that, especially the fact that that tends to reach a younger demographic. So both us and NASCAR are excited about that move.”

