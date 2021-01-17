Nieuwe bestandsgroottes Switch-titels bekend

Voor het grootste spel heb je dit keer maar liefst 4.2 GigaByte aan opslagruimte nodig.

Net zoals elke week verschijnen er ook weer in de derde week van januari flink wat nieuwe spellen in de Nintendo eShop. Het is altijd even afwachten of er iets leuks tussen zit, maar natuurlijk ook of er nog genoeg vrije ruimte beschikbaar is op je Nintendo Switch. Door middel van onderstaande lijst kun je alvast bekijken hoeveel GigaByte een game daadwerkelijk in beslag neemt. Dit keer neemt de grootste titel, Hero-U: Rogue to Redemption, maar liefst 4.2 GigaByte aan ruimte in beslag en de kleinste titel, Jiffy, maar een kleine 42 MegaByte.

Ben je benieuwd naar alle titels die binnenkort in eShop verschijnen, inclusief hun grootte? Bekijk dan onderstaande lijst.

Hero-U: Rogue to Redemption – 4.2GB

Citizens Unite!: Earth x Space – 3.3GB

Shing! – 2.9GB

TOHU – 2.2GB

Colossus Down – 2.1GB

Grisaia Phantom Trigger 5.5 – 2.0GB

Gal Gun Returns – 2.0GB

Sally Face – 1.6GB

Ziggy the Chaser – 1.4GB

Rogue Heroes: Ruins of Tasos – 1.4GB

Ephemeral: Fantasy on Dark – 1.3GB

Glyph – 1.3GB

All Walls Must Fall – 1.3GB

Project Starship X – 1.1GB

Adverse – 1.1GB

Red Colony – 1.0GB

Bonkies – 670MB

Unspottable – 636MB

Golden Force – 612MB

Sword of the Necromancer – 610MB

Abyss: The Wraiths of Eden – 526MB

The Choice of Life: Middle Ages – 494MB

The Unexpected Quest – 484MB

Cultist Simulator: Initiate Edition – 479MB

Spinny’s Journey – 418MB

CATTCH – 417MB

Chill Panda – 407MB

Bezier: Second Edition – 380MB

Otti: The House Keeper – 336MB

Air Bounce – The Jump ‘n’ Run Challenge – 319MB

Legend of Numbers – 317MB

Frodoric The Driver – 293MB

Odysseus Kosmos and his Robot Quest – 293MB

Solas 128 – 236MB

Tadpole Treble Encore – 178MB

Nosferatu Lilinor – 172MB

Chess Royal – 147MB

Gradiently – 131MB

Habroxia 2 – 126MB

The Game is ON – 111MB

Bouncing Hero – 58MB

Jiffy – 42MB

Welk van bovenstaande spellen verheug jij je het meest op? Laat het ons weten in de reacties, wij zijn erg benieuwd!