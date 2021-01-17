Nieuwe bestandsgroottes Switch-titels bekend

Net zoals elke week verschijnen er ook weer in de derde week van januari flink wat nieuwe spellen in de Nintendo eShop. Het is altijd even afwachten of er iets leuks tussen zit, maar natuurlijk ook of er nog genoeg vrije ruimte beschikbaar is op je Nintendo Switch. Door middel van onderstaande lijst kun je alvast bekijken hoeveel GigaByte een game daadwerkelijk in beslag neemt. Dit keer neemt de grootste titel, Hero-U: Rogue to Redemption, maar liefst 4.2 GigaByte aan ruimte in beslag en de kleinste titel, Jiffy, maar een kleine 42 MegaByte.
Ben je benieuwd naar alle titels die binnenkort in eShop verschijnen, inclusief hun grootte? Bekijk dan onderstaande lijst.
- Hero-U: Rogue to Redemption – 4.2GB
- Citizens Unite!: Earth x Space – 3.3GB
- Shing! – 2.9GB
- TOHU – 2.2GB
- Colossus Down – 2.1GB
- Grisaia Phantom Trigger 5.5 – 2.0GB
- Gal Gun Returns – 2.0GB
- Sally Face – 1.6GB
- Ziggy the Chaser – 1.4GB
- Rogue Heroes: Ruins of Tasos – 1.4GB
- Ephemeral: Fantasy on Dark – 1.3GB
- Glyph – 1.3GB
- All Walls Must Fall – 1.3GB
- Project Starship X – 1.1GB
- Adverse – 1.1GB
- Red Colony – 1.0GB
- Bonkies – 670MB
- Unspottable – 636MB
- Golden Force – 612MB
- Sword of the Necromancer – 610MB
- Abyss: The Wraiths of Eden – 526MB
- The Choice of Life: Middle Ages – 494MB
- The Unexpected Quest – 484MB
- Cultist Simulator: Initiate Edition – 479MB
- Spinny’s Journey – 418MB
- CATTCH – 417MB
- Chill Panda – 407MB
- Bezier: Second Edition – 380MB
- Otti: The House Keeper – 336MB
- Air Bounce – The Jump ‘n’ Run Challenge – 319MB
- Legend of Numbers – 317MB
- Frodoric The Driver – 293MB
- Odysseus Kosmos and his Robot Quest – 293MB
- Solas 128 – 236MB
- Tadpole Treble Encore – 178MB
- Nosferatu Lilinor – 172MB
- Chess Royal – 147MB
- Gradiently – 131MB
- Habroxia 2 – 126MB
- The Game is ON – 111MB
- Bouncing Hero – 58MB
- Jiffy – 42MB
Welk van bovenstaande spellen verheug jij je het meest op? Laat het ons weten in de reacties, wij zijn erg benieuwd!
