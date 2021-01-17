Capcom houdt een 2021 uitverkoop in de eShop

Okami, Devil May Cry en meer!

Zowel op de 3DS als de Switch is het feest, Capcom verkoopt hun spellen met (enorme) kortingen om het nieuwe jaar te vieren. Alle franchises van Capcom die op deze platformen te spelen zijn, worden belicht. Kijk je mee naar de volledige lijst van alle spellen die in de aanbieding zijn? Je vindt ze hieronder:

Let op: deze aanbiedingen duren maar tot 21 januari!

Switch

Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle – $9.99 (was $19.99)

Devil May Cry – $9.99 (was $19.99)

Devil May Cry 2 – $9.99 (was $19.99)

Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition – $11.99 (was $19.99)

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen – $14.99 (was $29.99)

Mega Man 11 – $14.99 (was $29.99)

Mega Man Legacy Collection – $9.99 (was $19.99)

Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 – $9.99 (was $19.99)

Mega Man X Legacy Collection – $9.99 (was $19.99)

Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 – $9.99 (was $19.99)

Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection – $19.79 (was $29.99)

Okami HD – $9.99 (was $19.99)

Onimusha: Warlords – $7.99 (was $19.99)

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy – $14.99 (was $29.99)

Shinsekai Into the Depths – $14.99 (was $19.99)

Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection – $14.99 (was $29.99)

3DS

Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney – $9.99 (was $19.99)

Mega Man Legacy Collection – $5.99 (was $14.99)

Monster Hunter 3 Ultimate – $5.99 (was $19.99)

Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate – $8.99 (was $29.99)

Monster Hunter Generations – $15.99 (was $39.99)

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Dual Destinies – $8.99 (was $29.99)

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Spirit of Justice – $11.99 (was $29.99)

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy – $11.99 (was $29.99)

Super Street Fighter IV 3D Edition – $4.99 (was $19.99)