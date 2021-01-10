Dé beste Nintendo Switch games van 2020 volgens Metacritic.

Benieuwd welke Switch titels de lijst hebben gehaald voor 2020?

Metacritic is een website waarbij de reviews van zowel officiële nieuwswebsites als normale gebruikers voor videogames en films verzamelt wordt. Deze ”reviews” worden dan vervolgens berekent tot één gemiddelde, de Metascore. Dit is dan ook meteen de meetlat die wordt gebruikt in deze lijst. Welke Nintendo Switch games wisten in het (verschrikkelijke) jaar 2020 de harten van de gamers te veroveren? De gehele lijst kun je hieronder vinden:

Game Publisher Metascore 1 Hades Supergiant Games 93 2 Ori and the Will of the Wisps Microsoft Game Studios 93 3 Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo 90 4 Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition Nintendo 89 5 A Short Hike Whippoorwill Limited 88 6 Super Mega Baseball 3 Metalhead Software 87 7 Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition Annapurna Interactive 87 8 Streets of Rage 4 DotEmu 87 9 Huntdown Coffee Stain Studios 86 10 Heroes of Hammerwatch – Ultimate Edition BlitWorks 85 11 Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling DANGEN Entertainment 85 12 Two Point Hospital Sega 85 13 Pikmin 3 Deluxe Nintendo 85 14 Grindstone Capy Games 85 15 Lonely Mountains: Downhill Image & Form 84 16 Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales CD Projekt Red Studio 84 17 WHAT THE GOLF? Triband 84 18 BioShock: The Collection 2K Games 84 19 Sega Ages: Fantasy Zone Sega 84 20 To the Moon Freebird/X.D. Network 84 21 The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III NIS America 84 22 Knights and Bikes Double Fine Productions 83 23 Mega Man Zero / ZX Legacy Collection Capcom 83 24 No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle XSEED Games 83 25 Sega Ages: Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Sega 83 26 Horace 505 Games 83 27 Code:Realize – Guardian of Rebirth Aksys Games 83 28 Spiritfarer Thunder Lotus Games 82 29 CrossCode Radical Fish/DECK13 Spotlight 82 30 Ruiner Devolver Digital 82 31 Super Mario 3D All-Stars Nintendo 82 32 Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 Inti Creates 82 33 No More Heroes XSEED Games 82 34 Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r] Aksys Games 82 35 Ys Origin DotEmu/Limited Run 82 36 Devil May Cry 3: Special Edition Capcom 82 37 Borderlands Legendary Collection 2K Games 82 38 Among Us Innersloth 82 39 Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics Nintendo 82 40 Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore Nintendo 81 41 Paradise Killer Fellow Traveller 81 42 Aviary Attorney: Definitive Edition Vertical Reach 81 43 Going Under Team17 81 44 Jet Lancer Armor Games 81 45 Wunderling Retroid 81 46 Operencia: The Stolen Sun Zen Studios 81 47 Rune Factory 4 Special XSEED Games 81 48 The Last Campfire Hello Games 81 49 Nowhere Prophet No More Robots 81 50 AVICII Invector Encore Edition Wired Productions 81

Zoals je ziet heeft 2020 een gedeelde winnaar: Hades en Ori and the Will of the Wisps. Wat opvallend is, aangezien ze allebij indie games zijn. Zal 2021 net zo rooskleurig zijn voor Indies als 2020? We zullen het zien!

Bron