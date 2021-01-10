Dé beste Nintendo Switch games van 2020 volgens Metacritic.

Metacritic is een website waarbij de reviews van zowel officiële nieuwswebsites als normale gebruikers voor videogames en films verzamelt wordt. Deze ”reviews” worden dan vervolgens berekent tot één gemiddelde, de Metascore. Dit is dan ook meteen de meetlat die wordt gebruikt in deze lijst. Welke Nintendo Switch games wisten in het (verschrikkelijke) jaar 2020 de harten van de gamers te veroveren? De gehele lijst kun je hieronder vinden:
|Game
|Publisher
|Metascore
|1
|Hades
|Supergiant Games
|93
|2
|Ori and the Will of the Wisps
|Microsoft Game Studios
|93
|3
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|90
|4
|Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition
|Nintendo
|89
|5
|A Short Hike
|Whippoorwill Limited
|88
|6
|Super Mega Baseball 3
|Metalhead Software
|87
|7
|Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
|Annapurna Interactive
|87
|8
|Streets of Rage 4
|DotEmu
|87
|9
|Huntdown
|Coffee Stain Studios
|86
|10
|Heroes of Hammerwatch – Ultimate Edition
|BlitWorks
|85
|11
|Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling
|DANGEN Entertainment
|85
|12
|Two Point Hospital
|Sega
|85
|13
|Pikmin 3 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|85
|14
|Grindstone
|Capy Games
|85
|15
|Lonely Mountains: Downhill
|Image & Form
|84
|16
|Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales
|CD Projekt Red Studio
|84
|17
|WHAT THE GOLF?
|Triband
|84
|18
|BioShock: The Collection
|2K Games
|84
|19
|Sega Ages: Fantasy Zone
|Sega
|84
|20
|To the Moon
|Freebird/X.D. Network
|84
|21
|The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III
|NIS America
|84
|22
|Knights and Bikes
|Double Fine Productions
|83
|23
|Mega Man Zero / ZX Legacy Collection
|Capcom
|83
|24
|No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle
|XSEED Games
|83
|25
|Sega Ages: Sonic the Hedgehog 2
|Sega
|83
|26
|Horace
|505 Games
|83
|27
|Code:Realize – Guardian of Rebirth
|Aksys Games
|83
|28
|Spiritfarer
|Thunder Lotus Games
|82
|29
|CrossCode
|Radical Fish/DECK13 Spotlight
|82
|30
|Ruiner
|Devolver Digital
|82
|31
|Super Mario 3D All-Stars
|Nintendo
|82
|32
|Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2
|Inti Creates
|82
|33
|No More Heroes
|XSEED Games
|82
|34
|Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r]
|Aksys Games
|82
|35
|Ys Origin
|DotEmu/Limited Run
|82
|36
|Devil May Cry 3: Special Edition
|Capcom
|82
|37
|Borderlands Legendary Collection
|2K Games
|82
|38
|Among Us
|Innersloth
|82
|39
|Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics
|Nintendo
|82
|40
|Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore
|Nintendo
|81
|41
|Paradise Killer
|Fellow Traveller
|81
|42
|Aviary Attorney: Definitive Edition
|Vertical Reach
|81
|43
|Going Under
|Team17
|81
|44
|Jet Lancer
|Armor Games
|81
|45
|Wunderling
|Retroid
|81
|46
|Operencia: The Stolen Sun
|Zen Studios
|81
|47
|Rune Factory 4 Special
|XSEED Games
|81
|48
|The Last Campfire
|Hello Games
|81
|49
|Nowhere Prophet
|No More Robots
|81
|50
|AVICII Invector Encore Edition
|Wired Productions
|81
Zoals je ziet heeft 2020 een gedeelde winnaar: Hades en Ori and the Will of the Wisps. Wat opvallend is, aangezien ze allebij indie games zijn. Zal 2021 net zo rooskleurig zijn voor Indies als 2020? We zullen het zien!
Meer nieuws
Kingdom Come Deliverance toch niet naar de Switch
Frame Rate en Resolutie in de Monster Hunter Rise demo bekend
Crossbow: Bloodnight komt deze maand naar de Switch