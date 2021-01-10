Dé beste Nintendo Switch games van 2020 volgens Metacritic.

Daily Nintendo

Joey 10/01/2021
Metacritic is een website waarbij de reviews van zowel officiële nieuwswebsites als normale gebruikers voor videogames en films verzamelt wordt. Deze ”reviews” worden dan vervolgens berekent tot één gemiddelde, de Metascore. Dit is dan ook meteen de meetlat die wordt gebruikt in deze lijst. Welke Nintendo Switch games wisten in het (verschrikkelijke) jaar 2020 de harten van de gamers te veroveren? De gehele lijst kun je hieronder vinden:

GamePublisherMetascore
1HadesSupergiant Games93
2Ori and the Will of the WispsMicrosoft Game Studios93
3Animal Crossing: New HorizonsNintendo90
4Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive EditionNintendo89
5A Short HikeWhippoorwill Limited88
6Super Mega Baseball 3Metalhead Software87
7Kentucky Route Zero: TV EditionAnnapurna Interactive87
8Streets of Rage 4DotEmu87
9HuntdownCoffee Stain Studios86
10Heroes of Hammerwatch – Ultimate EditionBlitWorks85
11Bug Fables: The Everlasting SaplingDANGEN Entertainment85
12Two Point HospitalSega85
13Pikmin 3 DeluxeNintendo85
 14GrindstoneCapy Games85
15Lonely Mountains: DownhillImage & Form84
16Thronebreaker: The Witcher TalesCD Projekt Red Studio84
17WHAT THE GOLF?Triband84
18BioShock: The Collection2K Games84
19Sega Ages: Fantasy ZoneSega84
20To the MoonFreebird/X.D. Network84
21The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IIINIS America84
22Knights and BikesDouble Fine Productions83
23Mega Man Zero / ZX Legacy CollectionCapcom83
24No More Heroes 2: Desperate StruggleXSEED Games83
25Sega Ages: Sonic the Hedgehog 2Sega83
26Horace505 Games83
27Code:Realize – Guardian of RebirthAksys Games83
28SpiritfarerThunder Lotus Games82
29CrossCodeRadical Fish/DECK13 Spotlight82
30RuinerDevolver Digital82
31Super Mario 3D All-StarsNintendo82
32Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2Inti Creates82
33No More HeroesXSEED Games82
34Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r]Aksys Games82
 35Ys OriginDotEmu/Limited Run82
36Devil May Cry 3: Special EditionCapcom82
 37Borderlands Legendary Collection2K Games82
38Among UsInnersloth82
39Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide ClassicsNintendo82
40Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE EncoreNintendo81
41Paradise KillerFellow Traveller81
42Aviary Attorney: Definitive EditionVertical Reach81
43Going UnderTeam1781
 44Jet LancerArmor Games81
45WunderlingRetroid81
 46Operencia: The Stolen SunZen Studios81
47Rune Factory 4 SpecialXSEED Games81
48The Last CampfireHello Games81
49Nowhere ProphetNo More Robots81
50AVICII Invector Encore EditionWired Productions81

Zoals je ziet heeft 2020 een gedeelde winnaar: Hades en Ori and the Will of the Wisps. Wat opvallend is, aangezien ze allebij indie games zijn. Zal 2021 net zo rooskleurig zijn voor Indies als 2020? We zullen het zien!

