Microsoft probeerde ooit Nintendo over te nemen

De Xbox bestaat dit jaar 20 jaar, en om dit te vieren verscheen afgelopen week een artikel van Bloomberg, over hoe de Xbox al die jaren geleden tot stand was gekomen. Uit dat artikel kwam naar voren dat Microsoft in 2000 eerst andere bedrijven heeft geprobeerd over te nemen, waaronder EA, Square Enix en Nintendo. Vooral bij Nintendo werd deze poging ze niet in dank afgenomen.

Xbox-topman Robbie Bachus herinnerd zich eigenlijk vooral dat ze uitgelachen werden. “Beeld je een uur in dat je alleen maar uitgelachen wordt. Dat was zo ongeveer hoe het gesprek ging.” De vertegenwoordigers van Microsoft pitchte bij Nintendo dat hun hardware niet op kon tegen de Sony Playstation. Nintendo zou zich beter met games kunnen bezighouden en dan zou Microsoft het hardware gedeelte regelen. Maar Nintendo zag dat niet zitten.

BOB MCBREEN: (head of business development) The first company we reached out to buy was EA. They said, “No, thanks,” and then Nintendo.

BACHUS: Steve [Ballmer, former Microsoft CEO] made us go meet with Nintendo to see if they would consider being acquired. They just laughed their asses off. Like, imagine an hour of somebody just laughing at you. That was kind of how that meeting went.