Pokémon Sword/Shield hebben nieuwe Pokémon in Max Raid Battles

Serebii Update: A new special Max Raid Battle Event featuring various Pokémon has begun in Pokémon Sword & Shield featuring Delibird & Alolan Vulpix including Shiny Alolan Vulpix. Runs until December 27th at 23:59 UTC. Details being added @ https://t.co/gDbXkHSvkT pic.twitter.com/ROB2VrJhoN