Alle titels die je kunt verwachten in Capcom Arcade Stadium

Van Battle Circuit tot Ghouls 'n Ghosts

30 verschillende Capcom klassiekers komen naar je Nintendo Switch in de vorm van Capcom Arcade Stadium. De ideale kans om je jeugd te herbeleven en wat nostalgie op te wekken!

Je kunt de applicatie gratis downloaden, maar alleen één game is gratis: 1943: The Battle of Midway. De rest van de collectie moet je helaas als DLC kopen.

Er zijn drie verschillende packs tot je beschikking, elke bundel bevat 10 games van een verschillende generatie Capcom games. De volledige lijst van alle packs en games kun je hieronder vinden:

Pack 1: Dawn of the Arcade (’84 ’88)

– Vulgus

– Pirate Ship Higemaru

– 1942

– Commando

– Section Z

– Tatakai no Banka

– Legendary Wings

– Bionic Commando

– Forgotten Worlds

– Ghouls ‘n Ghosts

Pack 2: Arcade Revolution (’89 ’92)

– Strider

– Dynasty Wars

– Final Fight

– 1941: Counter Attack

– Senjo no Okami II

– Mega Twins

– Carrier Air Wing

– Street Fighter II: The World Warrior

– Captain Commando

– Varth: Operation Thunderstorm

Pack 3: Arcade Evolution (’92 ’01)

– Warriors of Fate

– Street Fighter II: Hyper Fighting

– Super Street Fighter II Turbo

– Powered Gear: Strategic Variant Armor Equipment

– Cyberbots: Fullmetal Madness

– 19XX: The War Against Destiny

– Battle Circuit

– Giga Wing

– 1944 The Loop Master

– Progear

Deze hele collectie zal ergens in februari 2021 voor de Nintendo Switch beschikbaar zijn. Ga jij het gevecht met deze Capcom klassiekers aan?